JP2 CoreHedge Prop Firm Risk Dashboard

JP2 CoreHedge – Prop Risk Dashboard (Standard Edition)

Professional Drawdown Monitor for Prop Firm Traders

JP2 CoreHedge STANDARD is a lightweight and precise risk monitoring panel designed for traders working with prop firm rules.
It does not open or manage trades — instead, it provides clean, real-time visibility of your account’s risk status.

This utility is ideal for challenge accounts, funded accounts, and traders who need to avoid hidden drawdown violations.

Key Features

Real-time Prop Risk Dashboard

  • Balance & Equity monitoring

  • Floating loss display

  • Custom prop account size

  • Daily loss limit (in % and currency)

  • Total loss limit (in % and currency)

  • Visual “Used %” of each limit

  • Clear [OK], [WARNING], [DANGER] status markers

Color-coded Risk Status

Automatically shows your account condition:

  • 🟩 OK — safe range

  • 🟨 WARNING — approaching limits

  • 🟥 DANGER — limit breached or critical zone

Designed for fast decision-making during high-volatility markets.

Risk per Lot Estimation

Displays the monetary value of a 1.0 lot move when price shifts by 1.0 unit, based on:

  • Symbol tick value

  • Symbol tick size

Useful for XAUUSD, indices, and other high-volatility instruments.

Extremely Lightweight

  • No loops

  • No files

  • No DLLs

  • No WebRequest

  • No trading logic

Perfect for VPS environments and prop firm conditions.

Input Parameters

• Show dashboard on chart — Enables or disables the display panel
• Prop theoretical account size — Set the prop account size (e.g. 50,000 or 100,000)
• Max daily loss % — Allowed daily drawdown percentage
• Max total loss % — Overall loss limit for the account
• Warning threshold % of daily loss — When exceeded, dashboard shows WARNING
• Warning threshold % of total loss — Threshold for total-loss WARNING

All parameters can be adjusted to match your prop firm's rules.

About Editions

This is the STANDARD Edition, fully compliant with MQL5 Market rules.
It provides monitoring only and does not execute trades.

A separate PRO Edition exists with extended features such as:

  • multi-account workflow

  • hedge / inverse execution

  • master/slave synchronization

  • cross-broker routing

  • automated execution modules

These features are not included in the Market edition.
For additional modules, check the JP2 author profile.

Technical Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5

  • Any broker, any symbol

  • Any timeframe

  • Works on Windows, macOS (emulated), and VPS

  • No external dependencies

Support

For questions, suggestions, or improvement requests, contact via MQL5 private messages.


