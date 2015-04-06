SM4 Scalper Pro

🔥 [LIMITED LAUNCH PROMO] Special Offer: $129 USD for the First 10 Copies ONLY! (Standard Price: $248 USD) Price will automatically increase to $299 USD after the promo copies sell out. Free Demo version available for instant strategy tester backtesting!

Overview: Engineered for Perfectionists

SM4 Scalper Pro is NOT an overfitted single-pair EA designed around historical curve-fitting. It is an institutional-grade, highly modular "Universal Multi-Asset Quant Engine" built for quantitative traders and perfectionists who demand absolute logical rigors.

Whether applied to volatile Gold (XAUUSD), liquid Forex Majors, Crude Oil (USOIL), Stock Indices (US30/NAS100), or Cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD), SM4 adapts flawlessly using its native VPVR Volume Profile (POC) core and 7 Modular RSI Sub-Filter System.

Why Perfectionists Choose SM4 Scalper Pro?

1. Stress-Tested on Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Gold is the ultimate proving ground—notorious for extreme volatility, unexpected spikes, and spread expansion. "A strategy engine engineered to master Gold will effortlessly dominate any other financial market."

  • SM4 uses Gold as its risk-benchmark, ensuring unmatched stability across all lower-volatility asset classes.

2. True Cross-Market Adaptability (Universal Multi-Asset)

  • Commodities (Gold/Oil): Deploy the VPVR POC Volume Bounce Module to trade strictly around institutional high-volume supply/demand zones.

  • Forex Majors (EURUSD/GBPUSD): Combine RSI-MA Crossovers + Min Momentum Step ($\Delta RSI$) for high-frequency micro-scalping.

  • Indices & Crypto (US30/BTC): Activate EMA 200 Trend Alignment + Multi-Timeframe (MTF) RSI Resonance to capture explosive directional trends.

3. Modular "Lego-Block" Architecture (Zero Black-Box Trading)

  • Say goodbye to rigid, mystery algorithms! SM4 breaks down execution into 7 Independent RSI Sub-Filters and 3 SuperTrend Sub-Filters.

  • Customize and assemble your ideal entry rules based on the market regime (Mean-Reverting vs. Trend-Breakout) with surgical precision.

4. Institutional Dual-Risk Fortress (Zero Blowout Architecture)

  • Daily Drawdown Circuit Breaker: Tracks daily baseline equity. If the daily max loss limit is hit, the EA instantly closes all trades and locks trading for the day to safeguard your capital against black swan events.

  • Dynamic Equity Risk Position Sizing: Automatically calculates optimal lot sizes based on a customizable % risk per trade relative to account equity.


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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4.78 (126)
Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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4 (3)
Experts
Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
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4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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