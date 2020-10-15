Never Loss

This EA based on Hedging Strategy. This EA never bankrupt your account balance. You can earn 100$ to 1000$ for 1 month (with lower spread 40 pair). Forex Hedging Robot can handle the economic events, trended market or channel market automatically. because the hedging EA is made of multiple forex strategies that it will adopt itself automatically to currency forex market prices and situations. Forex market is really unpredictable that none can 100% asure that where does it gonna move. We can’t even predict this too. But our Forex Hedging system doesn’t even need to predict or analyse the market before entering into market. this forex system will make itself able to work in current market conditions. and it can handle all the market conditions.

Demo testing: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/849101

Recommendation:

Any pair with lower than 1.8 spread. (You can change spread size depend on Settings value.)

There are 40 pair with lower spread.

Minimum deposit 1200-1500$ on Non Metal pair. (1 pair)

Minimum deposit 1800-2200$ on Gold.



Minimum deposit 4500-5400$ on Silver.



Any timeframe work

Very first position might be open bigger lot size, You should attach EA to one chart, then that first position opened and closed, so next you attach EA to all other pair

Settings:

LowRisk = false; (Customer can change this option when account balance is not enough 10k usd)

MaximumSpreadPoint = 18 (Points, If pair has large spread, this EA can not earn profit)

Settings = 1;

Option_0 = "Small Hedging size";

Option_1 = "Default Hedging size";

Option_2 = "Medium Hedging size";

Option_3 = "Large Hedging size";

Option_4 = "Very Large Hedging size";

Features:

Fully Automatic

24 Hours Working

Handling all market Conditions

Work on all major pairs

No Martingale System

Doesn’t depend on signals

Fully independent Strategy

Doesn’t need high leverage

Doesn’t need manual interruption

Doesn’t need to watch account every hour

Consistent profit

Working Pairs

Major Pairs Any pair with lower than 1.8 spread.



