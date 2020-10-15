Never Loss

This EA based on Hedging Strategy. This EA never bankrupt your account balance. You can earn 100$ to 1000$ for 1 month (with lower spread 40 pair). Forex Hedging Robot can handle the economic events, trended market or channel market automatically. because the hedging EA is made of multiple forex strategies that it will adopt itself automatically to currency forex market prices and situations. Forex market is really unpredictable that none can 100% asure that where does it gonna move. We can’t even predict this too. But our Forex Hedging system doesn’t even need to predict or analyse the market before entering into market. this forex system will make itself able to work in current market conditions. and it can handle all the market conditions.

Demo testing: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/849101

Recommendation:

  • Any pair with lower than 1.8 spread. (You can change spread size depend on Settings value.)
  • There are 40 pair with lower spread. 
  • Minimum deposit 1200-1500$ on Non Metal pair. (1 pair)
  • Minimum deposit 1800-2200$ on Gold. 
  • Minimum deposit 4500-5400$ on Silver.
  • Any timeframe work
  • Very first position might be open bigger lot size, You should attach EA to one chart, then that first position opened and closed, so next you attach EA to all other pair

Settings:

  • LowRisk = false; (Customer can change this option when account balance is not enough 10k usd)
  • MaximumSpreadPoint = 18 (Points, If pair has large spread, this EA can not earn profit)
  • Settings      = 1;
  • Option_0   = "Small Hedging size";
  • Option_1   = "Default Hedging size";
  • Option_2   = "Medium Hedging size";
  • Option_3   = "Large Hedging size";
  • Option_4   = "Very Large Hedging size";

Features:

  • Fully Automatic
  • 24 Hours Working
  • Handling all market Conditions
  • Work on all major pairs
  • No Martingale System
  • Doesn’t depend on signals
  • Fully independent Strategy
  • Doesn’t need high leverage
  • Doesn’t need manual interruption
  • Doesn’t need to watch account every hour
  • Consistent profit

Working Pairs

  1. Major Pairs
  2. Any pair with lower than 1.8 spread. 


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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
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Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
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Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Stop Hunting
Erdenebayar Lamjav
Indicators
The indicator of stop hunting shows the level zone of Day marketing. Zones are displayed as background rectangles. The length of the rectangle corresponds to the duration of the active trading, and the height to the trading range. For the current trading day, there is still the opportunity to show the extreme prices of each zone. The following parameters can be configured in the indicator: NumberOfDays = 200 - The number of days displayed.
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