Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader!

This Indicator is an affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features along with a new formula.

The Advanced Accumulated Currency Volume Indicator is specialized for the main 28 Forex pairs and works on all time frames. It is a new formula that on a single chart extracts all the currency volume (C-Volume) of AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, and USD. This is a great advantage in trading. Volume traders will know how to use it. If you are new then learn how to read the extreme values and add it to your trading arsenal.

Think of C-Volume as a shield, not as a gun.

A warning sign will show on the main chart warning you to get into wrong trades.

This is not the commonly used simple Volume of a pair. The Forex market is scanned and volume for each CURRENCY is extracted and accumulated to C-Volume. We now can see which currencies have the highest or lowest volume. We can see on a single chart what is going on within all 28 Forex pairs. If EURO has a strong spike check the EUR-pairs for possible trades. If Pound has a strong spike then check the GBP-pairs.

Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify potential turning points. This is because it graphically shows C-Volume spikes on a currency. These features were designed to help and keep you out of bad trades and guide you to enter pullbacks.

How to read C-Volume

Important is C-Volume for the base and quote currency of the pair. Ignore the other 6.

C-Volume is not a lagging indicator. It gives an instant warning signal and spikes outside the range are not to be ignored.

Do not trade on extreme high C-Volume outside of range band! It keeps you out of bad trades! Or trade the pullback.

Do not trade on extreme low C-Volume outside of range band.

Higher probability trades: Enter on rising C-Volume within the range band. Avoid trades on falling C-Volume.

In contrast to common volume, this indicator has a special formula and C-Volume can be used on a live candle. As long as the candle is open it will give an approximated value.

Indicator parameters

=== Indicator settings

Line width base and quote (make thicker the C-Volumes of the chart)

Line width other 6 (the other C-Volumes which are not part of the chart)

Line type dot if width=1 (use dotted line for the other 6 above)

show only base and quote volume (show only base and quote C-Volumes line)

Line Width Range (width or the range upper and lower line)

VolMin (%-Level of the lower range line)

VolMax (%-Level of the upper range line)

Range Period (bar period or the range lines)

draw on Chart high C-Volume

draw on Chart low C-Volume

Font size (The size of C-Volumes names)

show Bars back (how many candles back the indicator prints the currency lines)

=== Alert settings

alert high C-Volume (is above upper range line)

popup Alerts

send email alerts

send push alerts

=== Color settings

AUD Color (C-Volumes line colors, change to your needs)

CAD Color

CHF Color

EUR Color (Euro is white, please change if you use white chart background)

GBP Color

JPY Color

NZD Color

USD Color

Range Color

sign low C-Volume Color

sign high C-Volume Color

TIPS

Use my template. (See comments) Get first MT4 chart history ! (See comments page 1) Stay within the trend. The indicator is mostly used with one of my other specialized indicators of currency strength. Check my news and blogs on profile for trading system and trade examples.

I will always help you if you have any questions.

I wish you many green pips in the future and success to your trading career.

Best regards, Bernhard