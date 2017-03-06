Advanced Accumulated Currency Volume

4.55

Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader!

This Indicator is an affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features along with a new formula.

The Advanced Accumulated Currency Volume Indicator is specialized for the main 28 Forex pairs and works on all time frames. It is a new formula that on a single chart extracts all the currency volume (C-Volume) of AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, and USD. This is a great advantage in trading. Volume traders will know how to use it. If you are new then learn how to read the extreme values and add it to your trading arsenal.

Think of C-Volume as a shield, not as a gun.

A warning sign will show on the main chart warning you to get into wrong trades.

This is not the commonly used simple Volume of a pair. The Forex market is scanned and volume for each CURRENCY is extracted and accumulated to C-Volume. We now can see which currencies have the highest or lowest volume. We can see on a single chart what is going on within all 28 Forex pairs. If EURO has a strong spike check the EUR-pairs for possible trades. If Pound has a strong spike then check the GBP-pairs.

Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify potential turning points. This is because it graphically shows C-Volume spikes on a currency. These features were designed to help and keep you out of bad trades and guide you to enter pullbacks.

How to read C-Volume

Important is C-Volume for the base and quote currency of the pair. Ignore the other 6.

C-Volume is not a lagging indicator. It gives an instant warning signal and spikes outside the range are not to be ignored.

  • Do not trade on extreme high C-Volume outside of range band! It keeps you out of bad trades! Or trade the pullback.
  • Do not trade on extreme low C-Volume outside of range band.
  • Higher probability trades: Enter on rising C-Volume within the range band. Avoid trades on falling C-Volume.

In contrast to common volume, this indicator has a special formula and C-Volume can be used on a live candle. As long as the candle is open it will give an approximated value.

Indicator parameters

=== Indicator settings

  • Line width base and quote (make thicker the C-Volumes of the chart)
  • Line width other 6 (the other C-Volumes which are not part of the chart)
  • Line type dot if width=1 (use dotted line for the other 6 above)
  • show only base and quote volume (show only base and quote C-Volumes line)
  • Line Width Range (width or the range upper and lower line)
  • VolMin (%-Level of the lower range line)
  • VolMax (%-Level of the upper range line)
  • Range Period (bar period or the range lines)
  • draw on Chart high C-Volume
  • draw on Chart low C-Volume
  • Font size (The size of C-Volumes names)
  • show Bars back (how many candles back the indicator prints the currency lines)

=== Alert settings

  • alert high C-Volume (is above upper range line)
  • popup Alerts
  • send email alerts
  • send push alerts

=== Color settings

  • AUD Color (C-Volumes line colors, change to your needs)
  • CAD Color
  • CHF Color
  • EUR Color (Euro is white, please change if you use white chart background)
  • GBP Color
  • JPY Color
  • NZD Color
  • USD Color
  • Range Color
  • sign low C-Volume Color
  • sign high C-Volume Color

TIPS

  1. Use my template. (See comments)
  2. Get first MT4 chart history ! (See comments page 1)
  3. Stay within the trend. The indicator is mostly used with one of my other specialized indicators of currency strength.
  4. Check my news and blogs on profile for trading system and trade examples.

I will always help you if you have any questions.

I wish you many green pips in the future and success to your trading career.

Best regards, Bernhard

Reviews 54
Ottaviano De Cicco
7011
Ottaviano De Cicco 2023.12.21 10:41 
 

The Volume indicator is the red alert for news and unexpected volatility, a great add-on to Bernhard's arsenal!

hapalon
255
hapalon 2023.12.09 17:50 
 

I was skeptical at first about whether this indicator would improve my strategy. However, after trying it, I found that it was the missing link in my strategy. It has now become one of my weapons in spotting bad trades. Thanks to Bern, this tool is very useful.

michelcrews
222
michelcrews 2023.06.02 00:52 
 

Very good trading system especially when used with Bernhard's other indicators.

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Natascha Jeske
181
Natascha Jeske 2024.07.23 14:46 
 

Leider mehr Verluste gemacht. Leute, lernt einfach richtig traden.

Bernhard Schweigert
86928
Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2024.07.23 16:01
Es ist einfacher und besser, den Volumenindikator als Warnung zu nutzen, um nicht zu handeln, statt ihn als Einstiegssignal zu verwenden. Für Einstiege nutzen wir andere Produkte. ("Handeln Sie nicht bei extrem hohem C-Volumen außerhalb des Bereichsbandes! Das schützt Sie vor schlechten Trades!").
It is easier and more effective to use the volume indicator as a warning not to trade, rather than as an entry signal. For entry signals, we use other products. ("Do not trade on extreme high C-Volume outside of range band! It keeps you out of bad trades!").
eugene.nz
411
eugene.nz 2024.06.24 23:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

svetlana888
89
svetlana888 2024.02.07 11:25 
 

The most terrible indicator is Advanced Accumulated Currency Volume, it is redrawn, the indicator lines go up and down, the indicator does not redraw, it redraws very much and does not correspond to the signal, I absolutely do not recommend buying it, it is a waste of money and time. I am sure that my review will save your money, nerves and time! The terminal is heavily loaded, because of this indicator many additional terminal windows pop up, everything hangs on MT4, save your time and most importantly money!

The author writes in the description that the indicator -Do not trade on extreme high C-Volume outside of range band! It keeps you out of bad trades! Or trade the pullback, the indicator is slow to say the least, it redraws on every candle, does not stop, draws up and down, and on a new candle it redraws again, and so on endlessly, with a new candle there is a new redraw! Moreover, if the volume goes up and the author’s volume goes down, there is a complete discrepancy! there is no pattern! Save your money, friends!

Bernhard Schweigert
86928
Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2024.02.16 22:37
He speaks about redraw on LIVE CANDLE! What a nonsense. Everybody knows redraw is meant for historical data! But he keeps to misunderstand. No one of my indicators redraws. Despite being provided with the starter pack, he persists in disregarding all recommendations and insists on utilizing the M1 timeframe, which is not advisable for beginners. Looks like we got a troll here. Please ignore.
Ottaviano De Cicco
7011
Ottaviano De Cicco 2023.12.21 10:41 
 

The Volume indicator is the red alert for news and unexpected volatility, a great add-on to Bernhard's arsenal!

hapalon
255
hapalon 2023.12.09 17:50 
 

I was skeptical at first about whether this indicator would improve my strategy. However, after trying it, I found that it was the missing link in my strategy. It has now become one of my weapons in spotting bad trades. Thanks to Bern, this tool is very useful.

Noboru Sato-
188
Noboru Sato- 2023.08.23 07:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

michelcrews
222
michelcrews 2023.06.02 00:52 
 

Very good trading system especially when used with Bernhard's other indicators.

Olivier Cerf
359
Olivier Cerf 2023.04.25 12:35 
 

Doesn't give the Buyers/Sellers force. Inadapted for scalp or day trading.

Bernhard Schweigert
86928
Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2023.04.26 10:31
I'm sorry to hear that you've had difficulties with the indicator. However, please note that you did not request the starter email or package, which includes a comprehensive guide on how to use the product effectively and understand our trading strategy. We would be happy to provide you with this information and any further assistance to help you better understand the product.
JACK_LE_CHAT
360
JACK_LE_CHAT 2022.12.30 04:03 
 

One more time, Bernhard takes his creation one step further by adding the Advanced Accumulated Currency Volume to a set of already amazing indicators, which are constitutive of one of the most impressive, comprehensive trading system I have seen in years. With this new tool, one can gauge the state of advance of any currencies pairs in terms of volume traded. I found this very useful to estimate instant overbought and oversold conditions, as opposed to the usual tools (RSI, Stochastic...), which are unfortunately lacking of precision since they are lagging indicators. It saved me from a lot of bad trades, I may otherwise have entered or exited too late ! Thank you & Bravo, Bernhard, once again!

trick 86
763
trick 86 2022.11.07 18:32 
 

exceptional indicator, puts you in the right place at the right time.. thank you

Roberto BR
456
Roberto BR 2022.08.30 10:52 
 

L'ho noleggiato da un paio di giorni; avevo letto tutto sull'argomento e devo dire che corrisponde con tutto quello che dicono. E' sicuramente un indicatore indispensabile per chi vuole fare trading ed ottenere risultati positivi nel tempo.

batukbhairava
206
batukbhairava 2022.08.10 18:32 
 

If you don't have time to monitor the Currency News Calendar this plugin could serve a great replacement. It alerts when this indicator detect anomalies in the currency volume. Use it to filter out the bad trades or use it for the pullback or reversals. To get the most of this indicator, this should be combined with Bernhard's two other most popular indicators (CS28 + Impulse) Happy Trading to all... :-)

hwhdrm80ilax
114
hwhdrm80ilax 2022.08.07 15:00 
 

This indicator takes the hesitation out of opening a trade. No more anxiety. This is a watchdog looking out for you.

Chang Po Chung
479
Chang Po Chung 2022.07.02 09:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fonis
82
Fonis 2022.05.31 08:43 
 

Только зря потратил деньги. Уже месяц с ним мучаюсь толку 0

Nico Kreuschmer
416
Nico Kreuschmer 2022.04.25 23:54 
 

I started with Bernhards products a month ago and can just say wow! Amazing work done and it's so helpful and brought me to the next level for trading. Having the whole market overview in just 1 window is just incredibly helpful. The strategy takes a bit of time for me to spot the right setups, but they already paid for themselves. Thank you so much for the hard work Bernhard and Team and keep it going :)

najis080
134
najis080 2021.12.08 19:36 
 

I love this indicator. Shows me when there is likely a pullback

Detnarong Meteewutikorn
116
Detnarong Meteewutikorn 2021.11.01 13:30 
 

This indicator helps me aware the entry point before enter to the trade. It increases my confidence to enter the trade. I combine it with other indicators of Bernhard. The result is amazing, even I am a novice in forex market. Thanks for your effort and hard work!

GoldHulk
958
GoldHulk 2021.09.25 11:25 
 

Since I come from crypto, I do extremely value volume (its a must) ,.....

the Idea to build a total currency volume is just awesome and it does work,...read Bernhards comment/manuals/examples for that carefully - compare with your own charts - that Volume Indicator for me is a must have and perfectly complementing the other Indicators

(I also use ACS28,Impulse,Supply n Demand,...personally these 4 are my minimum, would not like to miss a single one as they are indeed complementing each other --- pending on trading style the bare minimum some should have is ACS28 and Supply n Demand to be parts of the core of your strategy ,...the other 2 Impulse+Volume later then ll improve results further)

Bernhard Schweigert
86928
Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2021.11.18 10:47
Thank you very much for your excellent review, friend! Wish you more success in your trading. 🙏💖
sudiang
222
sudiang 2021.09.06 17:22 
 

I never use volume indicator in forex before, cause not sure if it works. But this indicator truly amazing, I use it as warning indicator and news confirmation

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