JediScalper Candlestick Pattern Finder

3

This indicator is a must have tool that scans the active chart for candlestick patterns. It labels each bar according the candlestick pattern(s) that it finds enabling you to more easily analyze price action and be more informed about your trading decision. There are 103 common and uncommon possible patterns plus 6 new patterns based on research that the indicator can identify. If a candlestick(s) meets the requirements for multiple patterns, the bar will be labeled with up to 4 patterns names found.

The Indicator has the following adjustable settings:

  • Average Candle Height Length: this is the look back length to calculate average candle/body heights for patterns that look for long/short candles.
  • Is Trending Length: certain patterns require the bullish/bearish trends. This is the look back length to check if price is trending up/down.
  • Display Label: toggle to display pattern name
  • Label Font: allows you to display the label in a different font
  • Label Font Size: allows you to adjust the label font size
  • Label Color: allows you to set the label color
  • Label Rotation: allows you to set the label rotation
  • Length to count number of patterns found: look back to count the number of patterns found within the range. 
  • Use Full Candlestick Pattern Name: toggle to display full candlestick pattern name or the short-hand name
  • Points to displace pattern name: points to move label up or down. Useful if you'd prefer to see the label above/below bar. 

List of Candlestick Patterns that can be identified:

  • Hammer
  • InverseHammer
  • BullishEngulfing
  • BullishPiercing
  • MorningStar
  • ThreeSoldiers
  • BullishThreeLineStrike
  • BullishAbandonedBaby
  • TweezerBottom
  • HangingMan
  • ShootingStar
  • BearishEngulfing
  • EveningStar
  • ThreeCrows
  • DarkCloudCover
  • TwoBlackGapping
  • TweezerTop
  • FallingThreeMethods
  • RisingThreeMethod
  • LongLeggedDoji
  • DragonFlyDoji
  • GravestoneDoji
  • FourPriceDoji
  • SpinningTop
  • WhiteMarubozu
  • BlackMarubozu
  • Doji
  • BullishHarami
  • BearishHarami
  • BullishClosingMarubozu
  • BearishClosingMarubozu
  • BullishOpeningMarubozu
  • BearishOpeningMarubozu
  • LongBullishDay
  • LongBearishDay
  • HighWave
  • ThreeStarsInTheSouth
  • Deliberation
  • StickSandwich
  • HomingPigeon
  • DescendingHawk
  • MatchingLow
  • MatchingHigh
  • UpsideTasukiGap
  • DownsideTasukiGap
  • OnNeckLine
  • InNeckLine
  • BearishAbandonedBaby
  • BearishPiercing
  • BearishThreeLineStrike
  • ShootingStar2Lines
  • MorningStarDoji
  • EveningStarDoji
  • BullishDojiStar
  • BearishDojiStar
  • BullishHaramiCross
  • BearishHaramiCross
  • BullishThreeStarDoji
  • BearishThreeStarDoji
  • BullishKicker
  • BearishKicker
  • UpperWindow
  • LowerWindow
  • ThreeIdenticalCrows
  • TwoCrows
  • UpsideGapTwoCrows
  • UniqueThreeRiverBottom
  • ThreeInsideUp
  • ThreeInsideDown
  • BullishMeetingLine
  • BearishMeetingLine
  • BullishBeltHold
  • BearishBeltHold
  • AdvanceBlock
  • ThreeOutsideUp
  • ThreeOutsideDown
  • BullishSideBySideBullishLines
  • BearishSideBySideBullishLines
  • BullishSeparatingLines
  • BearishSeparatingLines
  • Thrusting
  • LadderBottom
  • ConcealingBabySwallow
  • BullishBreakaway
  • BearishBreakaway
  • MatHold
  • UpsideGapThreeMethod
  • DownsideGapThreeMethod
  • BelowTheStomach
  • AboveTheStomach
  • GappingUpDoji
  • GappingDownDoji
  • NorthernDoji
  • SouthernDoji
  • CollapsingDojiStar
  • LastEngulfingBottom
  • LastEngulfingTop
  • FallingWindow
  • RisingWindow
  • 8NewPriceLines
  • 10NewPriceLines
  • 12NewPriceLines
  • 13NewPriceLines
  • Boot
  • InvertedBoot
  • BullishCordOfWood
  • BearishCordOfWood
  • RisingSeaSaw
  • FallingSeaSaw









































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Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Currency Strength Matrix
Raymond Gilmour
4.5 (26)
Indicators
THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS This indicator  reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends. For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.75 (8)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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braindead28
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braindead28 2022.01.31 06:17 
 

die Idee ist eigentlich super aber...ich bin davon ausgegangen das dieses Programm automatisch auf alle 103 Kerzenformationen reagiert so wie es in der Beschreibung stand...tut es leider nicht! Man muss selber Einstellungen vornehmen anden Kerzenlängen und dann funktioniert es auch nur mäßig...schade und dafür fast 100 Dollar(incl. MwSt.). Programmierer wurde angeschrieben...bis jetzt keine Antwort :(

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