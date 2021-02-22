JediScalper Candlestick Pattern Finder

This indicator is a must have tool that scans the active chart for candlestick patterns. It labels each bar according the candlestick pattern(s) that it finds enabling you to more easily analyze price action and be more informed about your trading decision. There are 103 common and uncommon possible patterns plus 6 new patterns based on research that the indicator can identify. If a candlestick(s) meets the requirements for multiple patterns, the bar will be labeled with up to 4 patterns names found.

The Indicator has the following adjustable settings:

Average Candle Height Length: this is the look back length to calculate average candle/body heights for patterns that look for long/short candles.

this is the look back length to calculate average candle/body heights for patterns that look for long/short candles. Is Trending Length: certain patterns require the bullish/bearish trends. This is the look back length to check if price is trending up/down.

certain patterns require the bullish/bearish trends. This is the look back length to check if price is trending up/down. Display Label: toggle to display pattern name

toggle to display pattern name Label Font: allows you to display the label in a different font

allows you to display the label in a different font Label Font Size: allows you to adjust the label font size

allows you to adjust the label font size Label Color: allows you to set the label color

allows you to set the label color Label Rotation: allows you to set the label rotation

allows you to set the label rotation Length to count number of patterns found: look back to count the number of patterns found within the range.

look back to count the number of patterns found within the range. Use Full Candlestick Pattern Name: toggle to display full candlestick pattern name or the short-hand name

toggle to display full candlestick pattern name or the short-hand name Points to displace pattern name: points to move label up or down. Useful if you'd prefer to see the label above/below bar.

List of Candlestick Patterns that can be identified:

Hammer

InverseHammer

BullishEngulfing

BullishPiercing

MorningStar

ThreeSoldiers

BullishThreeLineStrike

BullishAbandonedBaby

TweezerBottom

HangingMan

ShootingStar

BearishEngulfing

EveningStar

ThreeCrows

DarkCloudCover

TwoBlackGapping

TweezerTop

FallingThreeMethods

RisingThreeMethod

LongLeggedDoji

DragonFlyDoji

GravestoneDoji

FourPriceDoji

SpinningTop

WhiteMarubozu

BlackMarubozu

Doji

BullishHarami

BearishHarami

BullishClosingMarubozu

BearishClosingMarubozu

BullishOpeningMarubozu

BearishOpeningMarubozu

LongBullishDay

LongBearishDay

HighWave

ThreeStarsInTheSouth

Deliberation

StickSandwich

HomingPigeon

DescendingHawk

MatchingLow

MatchingHigh

UpsideTasukiGap

DownsideTasukiGap

OnNeckLine

InNeckLine

BearishAbandonedBaby

BearishPiercing

BearishThreeLineStrike

ShootingStar2Lines

MorningStarDoji

EveningStarDoji

BullishDojiStar

BearishDojiStar

BullishHaramiCross

BearishHaramiCross

BullishThreeStarDoji

BearishThreeStarDoji

BullishKicker

BearishKicker

UpperWindow

LowerWindow

ThreeIdenticalCrows

TwoCrows

UpsideGapTwoCrows

UniqueThreeRiverBottom

ThreeInsideUp

ThreeInsideDown

BullishMeetingLine

BearishMeetingLine

BullishBeltHold

BearishBeltHold

AdvanceBlock

ThreeOutsideUp

ThreeOutsideDown

BullishSideBySideBullishLines

BearishSideBySideBullishLines

BullishSeparatingLines

BearishSeparatingLines

Thrusting

LadderBottom

ConcealingBabySwallow

BullishBreakaway

BearishBreakaway

MatHold

UpsideGapThreeMethod

DownsideGapThreeMethod

BelowTheStomach

AboveTheStomach

GappingUpDoji

GappingDownDoji

NorthernDoji

SouthernDoji

CollapsingDojiStar

LastEngulfingBottom

LastEngulfingTop

FallingWindow

RisingWindow

8NewPriceLines

10NewPriceLines

12NewPriceLines

13NewPriceLines

Boot

InvertedBoot

BullishCordOfWood

BearishCordOfWood

RisingSeaSaw

FallingSeaSaw































































































































































