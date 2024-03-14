Ortalama Robotu

The robot opens one Buy and one Sell position as soon as it is loaded onto the desired symbol. Regardless of the market direction, it closes the profitable position and multiplies the losing position by the coefficient specified in the robot settings to open a new position. The average cost of all opened positions is determined based on their lot weights. Then, the profit ratio specified in the robot settings is added to this average cost, and positions in the same direction are closed with a profit. In other words, it attempts to generate profit by compressing the price within an upper and lower channel.

You can also get your programming requests for MQL4 and MQL5 languages done at İpek Bilgisayar with an invoiced service. You can reach İpek Bilgisayar at www.ipekbilgisayar.org.


Video Ortalama Robotu
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Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
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No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
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Paulo Roberto Da Costa
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Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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ckocabal
182
ckocabal 2024.11.01 12:45 
 

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Yasin Ipek
1129
Reply from developer Yasin Ipek 2024.11.21 19:49
varsayılan ayarlar iyi çalışır başka set dosyası yoktur
696757
69
696757 2024.06.14 19:48 
 

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Yasin Ipek
1129
Reply from developer Yasin Ipek 2024.06.14 19:48
Thank you
Anamaria Codruta
45
Anamaria Codruta 2024.04.10 19:31 
 

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Yasin Ipek
1129
Reply from developer Yasin Ipek 2024.04.10 19:41
I will make an English version as soon as possible
worldofhunger
1268
worldofhunger 2024.04.03 17:34 
 

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Yasin Ipek
1129
Reply from developer Yasin Ipek 2024.04.08 14:10
English version will follow as soon as possible. thank you for your attention
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