Blackjack bot

We have created an automatic robot based on our manual trading system. This system has been developed for a long time and now our traders manually trade on it. For our clients, we have written a bot that trades using this system.



The principle of the robot is to look for a sharp change in the price movement on the price chart and open an order at that moment. You specify the size of the trading lot yourself in the robot settings. You can also specify StopLoss and TakeProfit for each trade. By default, the robot uses the settings specified by the developer. These settings are optimized for efficient trading on the GBPUSD pair. Timeframe doesn't matter.





The minimum trading deposit to start trading is only $200.





Robot Advantages:

this robot scalper. He opens trades every day.

the robot opens trades for short distances. Very rarely a deal is open for more than 1 day. On average, a transaction is opened for a period of several minutes to several hours.

this robot does not need any settings. You can choose other settings for trading yourself, but we recommend using the default settings.

this robot is constantly being improved, as is the strategy on which it works. We are constantly improving the trading strategy and will release new updates to the robot.

this robot can work with any brokers.

when buying a robot, we add each client to a closed telegram group, where we provide ongoing technical support. This is our closed community of traders and programmers.



Recommendations for trading with default settings:

currency pair GBPUSD

minimum balance 100$

any broker

leave the settings as default

Our trading strategy is based on the indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85405 But we trade more than one indicator. We use 7 technical indicators in the strategy, including this one.





Robot settings: