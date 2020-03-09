KingMaker Ultimate Scalper
- Experts
-
Pappathi MurugesanPremium Forex Expert Advisor And Indicator
Visit The Link For All Product : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tamil_forex_crypto/seller
- Version: 3.69
- Activations: 10
KingMaker Ultimate Scalper Expert Advisor
TimeFrame - 5 Mins
Minimum Balance - 200$
Pairs - Major Currency Pairs , Like - EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY .... etc
Run Low Spread Forex Broker Or ECN Broker
Money Management
Adjust Risk Management
SafeMode - True/False
Setting : You Have Deposit 200$ , Run EA On 2 or 3 Currency Pairs Only
Automatic Increase And Decrease Lot Size