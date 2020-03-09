KingMaker Ultimate Scalper

KingMaker Ultimate Scalper Expert Advisor

TimeFrame - 5 Mins

Minimum Balance - 200$

Pairs - Major Currency Pairs , Like - EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY .... etc

Run Low Spread Forex Broker Or ECN Broker

Money Management

Adjust Risk Management

SafeMode - True/False

Setting : You Have Deposit 200$ , Run EA On 2 or 3 Currency Pairs Only 

Automatic Increase And Decrease Lot Size 


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Natthapon Prompakdee
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Robot 100M Robot 100M is the EA developed from the combination of various strategies using both technical and fundamental. * Features - Place orders on many conditions such as Price Action and Indicators - Smart Money Management system - Combines indicators with Price Action - Auto Take Profit - Using strategies that help lower risk as much as it can to preserve funds * See trading results from 11/10/2018 to today of Robot V3.9 from the links below...   https://traders100m.000webhostapp.com/De
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Vitaliy Kashcheev
2 (1)
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We present you NeuroIntelligence Advisor . Advisor is recommended to use on TimeFrames (M1) and with Spread less than 13 pips. Recommended pairs for trading EURUSD, GPBUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDJPY. Options Risk-  This parameter means - what risk will be involved in the transaction ( Low Risk - 3% / Mediam Risk - 10% / Deposit Overclocking - 15% ). Orders Magic Number - This parameter means what the Magic Number of open orders will be. FullRisk  - This parameter increases StopLoss many times, but
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3 (2)
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RocketRise EA  Key Advantages Congratulations on China's new type of coronary pneumonia being controlled, 50% off from March 1st to March 15th, 2020. The EA is  the symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading major currency pairs,It implements a simple and universal trading strategy which can be applied to any instrument. 1.Fully automated trading 24/5. 2.Can handle deposits of any size. 3.Always use stop loss risk. 4.Use tracking to stop chasing profits. 5.Ability to set the time of
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