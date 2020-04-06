iForexe Scalping is a fully automatic scalping robot.





We recommend testing the robot in the tester for at least 2 years of trading in order to see a complete and objective picture of its trading. This robot should be launched on the GBPUSD pair, M5, M15, M30 or H1 timeframes. The maximum recommended spread is up to 7 pips. Minimum trading deposit from 1000 $





The principle of the robot's operation is to find sharp price movements in the market and open orders at that moment. The robot opens the halo in the direction of a sharp price movement and begins to accompany it with the help of virtual Trailing Stop, Stop Loss and Take Profit. If the price turns sharply in the opposite direction, the robot closes open trades so as not to lose money. Then the robot starts trading in the standard mode.





Robot settings: