IForexe Scalping

iForexe Scalping is a fully automatic scalping robot.


We recommend testing the robot in the tester for at least 2 years of trading in order to see a complete and objective picture of its trading. This robot should be launched on the GBPUSD pair, M5, M15, M30 or H1 timeframes. The maximum recommended spread is up to 7 pips. Minimum trading deposit from 1000 $

The principle of the robot's operation is to find sharp price movements in the market and open orders at that moment. The robot opens the halo in the direction of a sharp price movement and begins to accompany it with the help of virtual Trailing Stop, Stop Loss and Take Profit. If the price turns sharply in the opposite direction, the robot closes open trades so as not to lose money. Then the robot starts trading in the standard mode.

Robot settings:
  • col_orders - indicate the maximum number of possible simultaneously open orders.
  • Teak_volume - the robot collects sharp price movements for a certain period of time. In this parameter, we indicate for what period of time ticks should be analyzed.
  • Trade_signal - in this parameter we indicate when the tick volume is reached, the deal will be opened. This is a direct signal to open an order.
  • TrailingStop - trailing stop size. Trailing stop is used virtual. It is not visible on the chart, but the robot writes it to an array, remembers and accompanies each order with a trailing stop.
  • StopLoss - stop loss size. Virtual StopLoss is used. It is not visible on the chart, but the robot writes it to an array, remembers and accompanies each order with a stop loss.
  • Risk - this parameter specifies the size of the trading volume of each deal. Indicated as a ratio to the size of the balance sheet.
  • Magic - the magic number of orders to be opened.
