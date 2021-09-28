Josh

1
  • This EA is based on Volatility Trading Strategies, designed for more conservative investors with lower risk tolerance.  Josh is designed to reduce drawdowns to the least possible amount, and give investors the smoothest most stress free long term investing experience possible.
  • Volatility Trading Strategies tells you how drastically a certain currency has moved within a timeframe. This helps to adjust a trading systems and trading times to perfectly suit a trading style. Usually, a Forex trader looking for low and steady returns and less risk would prefer to trade low volatility pairs. On the other hand, traders that can accept higher risk would prefer to trade high volatility pairs to profit from the volatile price movements. Keep in mind that other factors such as position size is a part of Josh risk management.
  • -The minimum acceptable deposit is $100-500.
  • – No grid and No martingale;
  • – Low Drawdown  ( maximum 10  High Risk );
  • – Multi currency;
  • Settings
  • Account type: ECN  Broker
  • Recommended currency pairs:
  • XAU/USD; EURUSD ; GBPUSD ; AUDUSD ; USDCAD ; EURGBP ; EURJPY ; USDJPY ; NZDUSD , and USDCHF.
  • This EA will need a very high speed VPS  with very low 3MS .
  • Timeframe : M1 to H1




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5320724 2022.03.09 18:27 
 

Do not buy this EA. I tried it on multiple brokers and it wiped the account on all of them. I have used many EA's and this is one of the worst.

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