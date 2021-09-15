✔️ Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA ΜΤ4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45732
✔️ Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA ΜΤ5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45800
Video Guide: How to Set Up Japanese Candlestick Patters EA MT4/5 with Provided Set Files - Please Enable Subtitles in this YouTube Video!
RECOMMENDATIONS FOR AUGUST 2026 - NEW OPTIMIZED SET FILES !!!
For the Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA MT4/5, my current recommendation is to TRADE ONLY the following (and NOT ALL provided) set files: AUDJPY, AUDUSD, BTCUSD, CADJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, U500, USDJPY, USTEC with a risk of 0.5% or lower per trade.
You can find the Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA MT4/5 set files, along with detailed instructions and advice, at the bottom of this guide.
Please Enable Subtitles in this Video!
Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA MT4/5 Settings/Inputs Guide
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Allow Long: True/false for opening Buy orders.
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Allow Short: True/false for opening Sell orders.
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Lot Size: The Lot Size of orders.
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Use Risk %: True/false of the Risk % option
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Risk %: The % of account's balance that it will be risked in every trade. Risk is calculated on Virtual Stop Loss level.
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Magic Number: The Magic Number assigned in every trade.
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EA Comment: The comment all trades of the Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA MT4/5 will have in the comments section of the Terminal/Toolbox window of your MT4/5 terminal.
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Offset in Points: The better level from current price in points that the EA will wait for opening a new trade.
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Try Minutes: The time in minutes that the EA will persist opening the desired trade.
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Timeframe: The Timeframe that the EA will function and open trades.
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Opposite Logic: True/false setting of the option to open the opposite trade, a buy instead of sell and vice versa
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Use 3 White Soldiers / 3 Black Crows Strategy: True/false of the option to use this strategy. 3 White Soldiers are 3 consecutive bullish candles and 3 Black Crows are 3 consecutive bearish candles. *
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Use 3 Outside Up / Down Strategy: True/false of the option to use this strategy. 3 Outside Up are 3 candles, the 1st bearish, followed by a bullish candle that engulfs the first and another bullish one after that. The opposite for the 3 Outside Down strategy. *
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Use 3 Inside Up / Down Strategy: True/false of the option to use this strategy. 3 Inside Up are 3 candles, the 1st bearish, followed by a bullish candle with a smaller body than the first and another bullish one after that. Both bullish candles together must engulf entirely the 1st bearish candle. The opposite for the 3 Outside Down strategy. *
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Use 4 Candles Up / Down Strategy: True/false of the option to use this strategy. 4 Candles Up are 4 consecutive bullish candles, with a bearish candle between them and 4 Candles Down are 4 consecutive bearish candles, with a bullish candle between them. *
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Candles Number: The Number of Candles in a pattern. This setting is only valid for the 3 White Soldiers / 3 Black Crows strategy. If the number of candles is 2 these patterns will function with 2 consecutive bullish or bearish candles. If this setting is 4, these patterns will function with 4 consecutive bullish or bearish candles.
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Minimum Single Candle Size in Points: The Minimum body size of each Candle in a pattern, under which the EA will not open a trade. This is very useful in order to avoid very small bodies or crosses that can often misinterpreted in a pattern.
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Maximum Single Candle Size in Points: The Maximum body size of each Candle in a pattern, over which the EA will not open a trade. This is very useful in order to avoid very large bodies that have already exhausted a move in the desired direction.
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All Candles Minimum Size in Points: The Minimum body size of All Candles combined in a pattern, under which the EA will not open a trade.
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All Candles Maximum Size in Points: The Maximum body size of All Candles combined in a pattern, under which the EA will not open a trade. This is very useful in order to avoid very large bodies that have already exhausted a move in the desired direction.
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Daily Candle Minimum Size in Points: The Minimum Size of present Day’s range in points, under which the EA will not open a trade. For example if today’s range is 200 points and this setting is 220, the EA will not open a trade upon a received signal.
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Daily Candle Maximum Size in Points: The Maximum Size of present Day’s range in points, over which the EA will not open a trade. For example if today’s range is 800 points and this setting is 700, the EA will not open a trade upon a received signal.
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Use Maximum from Day’s High: True/false of the below option.
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Maximum from Day’s High in Points: The Maximum distance from present Day’s high, over which the EA will not open a sell trade. This is useful in order to avoid opening sell trades very far away from the highest level of the day.
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Use Maximum from Day’s Low: True/false of the below option.
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Maximum from Day’s Low in Points: The Maximum distance from present Day’s low, over which the EA will not open a buy trade. This is useful in order to avoid opening buy trades very far away from the lowest level of the day.
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Close Trade Before New One: True/false setting of the option to close the already running trade, before opening the next one.
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Session Orders: The maximum number of trades per trading session, between Start and End Time. With a 0 setting, all available trades will be opened
- Start Hour: The hour the EA will start functioning, for example if you want to start trading at 1:00 you put here 1, if you want to trade 24 hours, you put here 0.
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Start Minutes: The minutes the EA will start functioning, for example if you want to start trading at 1:05 you put here 5, if you want to trade 24 hours, you put here 0.
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End Hour: The hour the EA will stop functioning, for example if you want to stop trading at 1:30 you put here 1, if you want to trade 24 hours, you put here 23.
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End Minutes: The minutes the EA will stop functioning, for example if you want to stop trading at 1:30 you put here 30, if you want to trade 24 hours, you put here 59.
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Trade on Monday: True/false setting for trading on Mondays.
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Trade on Tuesday: True/false setting for trading on Tuesdays.
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Trade on Wednesday: True/false setting for trading on Wednesdays.
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Trade on Thursday: True/false setting for trading on Thursdays.
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Trade on Friday: True/false setting for trading on Fridays.
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Trade on Saturday: True/false setting for trading on Saturdays.
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Trade on Sundays: True/false setting for trading on Sundays.
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Maximum Spread in Points: The Maximum Spread allowed.
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Maximum Slippage in Points: The Maximum Slippage allowed.
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Use SL/TP Levels in: Points/Percentage of Average Daily Range. When Points are selected the EA uses the below Stop Loss / Take Profit / Break Even and Trailing Stop Loss levels in points for trading. When Percentage of Average Daily Range is selected the EA uses the further down Stop Loss / Take Profit / Break Even / Trailing Stop Loss in % of ADR (Average Daily Range) levels for trading. These levels that are express in percentage of the average daily range of the instrument that is trades helps the EA in being more responsive to the changes and volatility of the market.
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Stop Loss in Points: The Stop Loss level for every order.
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Take Profit in Points: The Take Profit level for every order.
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Virtual Stop Loss in Points: The Virtual Stop Loss level for every order.
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Virtual Take Profit in Points: The Virtual Take Profit level for every order.
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Break Even Profit in Points: The profit level for every order, in which the EA will move the Stop Loss level to Break Even.
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Trailing Start in Points: The level that the EA will start Trailing the Stop Loss for every order.
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Trailing Stop in Points: The Trailing Stop Loss distance for every order.
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Trailing Step in Points: The Trailing Stop Loss Step for every order.
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Average Daily Range Candles: The number of daily candles that are used by the EA for the calculation of the average daily range for the Stop Loss / Take Profit / Break Even / Trailing Stop Loss in % of ADR (Average Daily Range) levels.
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Stop Loss in % of ADR: The stop loss level used by the EA for each trade. This level is calculated as a percentage of the average daily range of the instrument that is traded. For example if 30 is inserted in this setting and the average daily range of it is 1000 points, the stop loss level that will be used by the EA will be 300 points.
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Take Profit in % of ADR: The take profit level used by the EA for each trade. This level is calculated as a percentage of the average daily range of the instrument that is traded. For example if 50 is inserted in this setting and the average daily range of it is 1000 points, the take profit level that will be used by the EA will be 500 points.
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Break Even in % of ADR: The profit level for every trade, in which the EA will move the Stop Loss level to Break Even. This level is calculated as a percentage of the average daily range of the instrument that is traded. For example if 20 is inserted in this setting and the average daily range of it is 1000 points, the profit level at which the Stop Loss will be moved to Break Even will be 200 points.
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Trailing Start in % of ADR: The level that the EA will start Trailing the Stop Loss for every trade. This level is calculated as a percentage of the average daily range of the instrument that is traded. For example if 40 is inserted in this setting and the average daily range of it is 1000 points, the stop loss level that will be used by the EA will be 300 points.
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Trailing Stop in % of ADR: The Trailing Stop Loss distance for every trade. This level is calculated as a percentage of the average daily range of the instrument that is traded. For example if 30 is inserted in this setting and the average daily range of it is 1000 points, the Trailing Stop distance will be 300 points.
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Trailing Step in % of ADR: The Trailing Stop Loss Step for every trade. This level is calculated as a percentage of the average daily range of the instrument that is traded. For example if 10 is inserted in this setting and the average daily range of it is 1000 points, the Trailing Stop Loss Step will be 100 points.
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Use Partial Closure: True/false setting of the Partial Closure of the current open trade.
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Partial Closure Level in Points: The profit level of the current open trade in points, that the EA will close a percentage of this trade to secure some profit.
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Partial Closure %: The percentage of the current open trade’s size, that it will be closed from the above option.
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Basket Take Profit %: The Take Profit level in % of balance (decimals are available) for all open positions combined, in which the EA will close all open positions. This setting/option is calculated as equity over balance, taking swaps and commissions into account.
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No Trading Candles: The time of the Candles we don’t want the EA to trade, separated by comma. For example with a setting of: 13:45,14:45 the EA will not trade at these specific candles.
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No Trading Candles Timeframe: The Timeframe of the above setting. For example if we choose: 15 Minutes, the EA will skip the above candles in this timeframe.
- Close All Trades on: This setting allows you to enable or disable the automatic closure of all open trades at a specific time. You can choose to apply this closure on a particular day of the week or every day. Activating this option helps mitigate risks associated with rollover periods, overnight exposure, and weekend market gaps, ensuring better trade management. The EA will not close any additional trades that are opened after the specified closing time. If you do not want any new trades to be opened after this time, you must set the EA’s trading stop time to an earlier point than the selected closing time in this setting.
- Close All Trades Hour: Specifies the exact hour at which the EA will close all open positions on the selected day. The time is based on the broker’s server time. For example, if you want the EA to close all trades at 22:40, you must enter 22 in this setting.
- Close All Trades Minutes: Defines the precise minute at which the EA will execute the automatic closure of all open trades on the selected day, ensuring precise control over trade exit timing. For example, if you want the EA to close all trades at 22:40, you must enter 40 in this setting.
* In all strategies, only bodies are taking into account, while shadows are ignored.
✔️ Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA ΜΤ4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45732
✔️ Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA ΜΤ5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45800
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