Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA MT4/5 Settings/Inputs Guide

Risk %: The % of account's balance that it will be risked in every trade. Risk is calculated on Virtual Stop Loss level.

EA Comment: The comment all trades of the Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA MT4/5 will have in the comments section of the Terminal/Toolbox window of your MT4/5 terminal.

Try Minutes: The time in minutes that the EA will persist opening the desired trade.

Offset in Points: The better level from current price in points that the EA will wait for opening a new trade.

Opposite Logic: True/false setting of the option to open the opposite trade, a buy instead of sell and vice versa

Use 3 White Soldiers / 3 Black Crows Strategy: True/false of the option to use this strategy. 3 White Soldiers are 3 consecutive bullish candles and 3 Black Crows are 3 consecutive bearish candles. *

Use 3 Outside Up / Down Strategy: True/false of the option to use this strategy. 3 Outside Up are 3 candles, the 1st bearish, followed by a bullish candle that engulfs the first and another bullish one after that. The opposite for the 3 Outside Down strategy. *

Use 3 Inside Up / Down Strategy: True/false of the option to use this strategy. 3 Inside Up are 3 candles, the 1st bearish, followed by a bullish candle with a smaller body than the first and another bullish one after that. Both bullish candles together must engulf entirely the 1st bearish candle. The opposite for the 3 Outside Down strategy. *

Use 4 Candles Up / Down Strategy: True/false of the option to use this strategy. 4 Candles Up are 4 consecutive bullish candles, with a bearish candle between them and 4 Candles Down are 4 consecutive bearish candles, with a bullish candle between them. *

Candles Number: The Number of Candles in a pattern. This setting is only valid for the 3 White Soldiers / 3 Black Crows strategy. If the number of candles is 2 these patterns will function with 2 consecutive bullish or bearish candles. If this setting is 4, these patterns will function with 4 consecutive bullish or bearish candles.

Minimum Single Candle Size in Points: The Minimum body size of each Candle in a pattern, under which the EA will not open a trade. This is very useful in order to avoid very small bodies or crosses that can often misinterpreted in a pattern.

Maximum Single Candle Size in Points: The Maximum body size of each Candle in a pattern, over which the EA will not open a trade. This is very useful in order to avoid very large bodies that have already exhausted a move in the desired direction.

All Candles Minimum Size in Points: The Minimum body size of All Candles combined in a pattern, under which the EA will not open a trade.

All Candles Maximum Size in Points: The Maximum body size of All Candles combined in a pattern, under which the EA will not open a trade. This is very useful in order to avoid very large bodies that have already exhausted a move in the desired direction.

Daily Candle Minimum Size in Points: The Minimum Size of present Day’s range in points, under which the EA will not open a trade. For example if today’s range is 200 points and this setting is 220, the EA will not open a trade upon a received signal.

Daily Candle Maximum Size in Points: The Maximum Size of present Day’s range in points, over which the EA will not open a trade. For example if today’s range is 800 points and this setting is 700, the EA will not open a trade upon a received signal.

Use Maximum from Day’s High: True/false of the below option.

Maximum from Day’s High in Points: The Maximum distance from present Day’s high, over which the EA will not open a sell trade. This is useful in order to avoid opening sell trades very far away from the highest level of the day.

Use Maximum from Day’s Low: True/false of the below option.

Maximum from Day’s Low in Points: The Maximum distance from present Day’s low, over which the EA will not open a buy trade. This is useful in order to avoid opening buy trades very far away from the lowest level of the day.

Close Trade Before New One: True/false setting of the option to close the already running trade, before opening the next one.

Session Orders: The maximum number of trades per trading session, between Start and End Time. With a 0 setting, all available trades will be opened

Start Hour: The hour the EA will start functioning, for example if you want to start trading at 1:00 you put here 1, if you want to trade 24 hours, you put here 0.