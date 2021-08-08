Johnnie Walker Expert Advisor is designed for comfortable trading with acceptable values ​​for drawdown and profitability. Rebate orders every time working on a market. If price going to your side, orders will be closed with a profit after each take profit. Once TP reached, new order will be opened in the same direction untill market reversal. The hedging strategy partially compensates for the losses even with a strong market movement. After each locking order, its own grid is created, which is closing separately. Johnnie Walker Auto Gain will adjust grid step multiplier automaticaly based on market volatility. For this purpose indicators ATR or CCI are used. If market volatility increasing, grid multiplier will be increased depending on selected indicator value. If market is stable and there is no high movements, indicator multiplier reduce step in order to open more trades during flat market.

Rebate lot - lot used for first order and further orders in the same direction with smal amount.

Rebate TP - take profit for small trades (Rebate). After Each take profit, new order will be opened in the same direction untill trend reversal.

Type close - grid orders type close. Select one of the functions (All close, last two orders, first and last).

Lock step - step between first rebate order in drawdown and opposite order. Than more step than less drawdown and number of trades.

Grid step - step between orders in a grid. Grid function acivating only if price going not in first trade direction after locking order opened.

Grid multiplier - each next order in a grid will multiplied with this function. If you need fixed step betwenn orders, Grid step multiplier = 0.

Use Indicator multiplier - this function using for automatic adjustment of a grid step multiplier. During high market volatility, grid step will be increased to reduce drawdown. If you dont want to use this function, select false.

Normal level - start point for counting indicator market volatility. Standart setting = 0.

Indic - indicator type (ATR or CCI). Selection based on a trading pair. For example EURUSD more comfortable with ATR.

Period indicator - indicator period adjustment. Standart setting = 14.

Grid lot multiplier - multiplier used only for grid step. Will be adjusted automaticaly according to market volatility if you select "Use indicator multiplier".

Grid maximum orders - you can restrict amount of orders in a grid. Less orders - less drawdown.

Grid take profit - take profit for grid orders. If you want to use trail instead of TP, insert 0.

Grid stop loss - stop loss. To disconnect SL, insert 0.

News - news provider forexprostools. To enable this finction you need to allow Web request for ec.forexprostools.com in MT4 URL settings. Advisor will be stopped before and after high, middle or low important news. To disconnect this function, select No.

Use trailing - this function activating profit trail for a grid. TO disconnect this function, select false.

Type trail - you can select which order gonna be trailed in a grid. (All orders or only last order)

Trail step - step in pips for trailing order(s). After each step profitable order stop will be moved forvard.

Trail - trail in pips for profitable order(s) in a grid.

Start trail - trail in pips will be started for profitable order(s).