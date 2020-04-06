Turbo Pro - Advisor uses a number of indicators to search for signals for entry. It works in fully automatic mode! Use default settings. Unlike alternative developments, this bot can simultaneously trade on both buy and sell. This is a significant advantage in real work because it makes it possible to achieve significantly better results due to increased capitalization. The bot works like a scalpel with sharp price movements, or uses series closures by averaging the overall position. Turbo Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Pips averaging algorithm and built-in scalping technique.





Conditions for starting:

Currency pair EURUSD.

Period H1.

deposit from $ 3,000 to $ 10,000.

There are various options for money management as follows:

Standard risk StartRiskSize = 0.01; PlusRiskSize = 0.02; MaxRiskSize = 0.5;

StartRiskSize = 0.01; PlusRiskSize = 0.02; MaxRiskSize = 0.5; Medium risk StartRiskSize = 0.02; PlusRiskSize = 0.04; MaxRiskSize = 1.0;

StartRiskSize = 0.02; PlusRiskSize = 0.04; MaxRiskSize = 1.0; High risk StartRiskSize = 0.03; PlusRiskSize = 0.06; MaxRiskSize = 1.5;

StartRiskSize = 0.03; PlusRiskSize = 0.06; MaxRiskSize = 1.5; Critical risk StartRiskSize = 0.04; PlusRiskSize = 0.08; MaxRiskSize = 2.0;

Options: