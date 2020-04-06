Turbo Fix
- Experts
- Ivan Simonika
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Turbo Fix - the adviser uses a number of indicators to search for signals to enter. It works in fully automatic mode! Use default settings. Unlike alternative developments, this bot can simultaneously trade on both buy and sell. This is a significant advantage in real work because it makes it possible to achieve significantly better results due to increased capitalization. The bot works like a scalpel with sharp price movements, or uses series closures by averaging the overall position. Turbo Fix is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Pips averaging algorithm and built-in scalping technique.
Currency pair is only GBPUSD.
Conditions for starting:
- Currency pair GBPUSD.
- Period H1.
- deposit $ 10,000.
Options:
- LotDecimal: lot accuracy (rounding to how many digits).
- MaxTrades: limit orders.
- StartVolume: initial lot size.
- OnRisk: used to enable automatic lot determination depending on the deposit.
- LimitBalanceForRisk: limiting the maximum balance.
- PercentRisk: percentage of risk, relative to which starting deposit to calculate risk.
- Risk: Money Management Options.
- ScalpingOn: allows the adviser to scalp.
- Stop Loss: spot loss (in points).
- Take Profit: Take Profit (in points).
- Take Profit Virt: virtual take profit (in points).
- Take Profit Scalping Virt: virtual take profit for scalping (in points).
- Trail Start: trailing start (in points).
- Trail Stop: trailing stop (in points).
- Grid Step: minimum grid step (in points).
- Min Stops Level: Forced minimum distance for stops.
- Max Spread: the maximum spread at which you can open an order.
- TotalEquityRisk: critical drawdown.
- TotalEquityProfit: profit for closing all trades.
- TotalCloseMonth: closing at the end of the month a small minus.
- WorkTF: timeframe on which the bot works.
- SuperDir: work direction -1 - sell, 1 - buy, 2 - sell and buy.
- Magic: magic number for all transactions.
- CommentOrder: comment for orders.
- Slippage: slippage (in points).
- tPause: pause between iterations when working with the server.
- tryOrder: number of retries of server requests.