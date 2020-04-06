Analyst Bot- the adviser uses many moving average indicators to search for signals to enter. Works in fully automatic mode! You do not need any settings, you can use the default settings. The bot passes the historical gap for the 19-year period from 2000 to 2019. Unlike alternative developments, this bot can simultaneously trade both on buy and on sell. That is, it has two independent systems of analysis. This is a significant advantage in real life because it gives the opportunity to achieve significantly better results due to the increase in capitalization. The bot can also work as a scalpel in case of sharp price movements, or it uses series closure by averaging the overall position. But the work in the scalpel mode must be enabled by the option, and use at your own risk! Implemented filters of volatility and spread.

Tests that you see are held at opening prices. Since the bot works only at opening prices! The spread is set to 20. It is necessary to work on EURUSD period H1, deposit from $ 5,000 to $ 10,000.

The following money management options are available: Standard Risk, Medium Risk, High Risk, Critical Risk. The following text indicates which parameters need to be set in order to correctly set the appropriate money management. The increasingly risky options are only at your own risk!

Standard risk

StartRiskSize = 0.01;

PlusRiskSize = 0.02;

MaxRiskSize = 0.5;

Medium Risk

StartRiskSize = 0.02;

PlusRiskSize = 0.04;

MaxRiskSize = 1.0;

High risk

StartRiskSize = 0.03;

PlusRiskSize = 0.06;

MaxRiskSize = 1.5;

Critical risk

StartRiskSize = 0.04;

PlusRiskSize = 0.08;

MaxRiskSize = 2.0;

Options

LotDecimal: lot accuracy (rounding to how many digits).

MaxTrades: limit orders.

StartVolume: initial lot size.

AddVolume: lot size plus increment.

LimitVolume: the maximum allowable lot size.

OnRisk: used to enable automatic lot determination depending on the deposit, otherwise the lot setting works.

LimitBalanceForRisk: maximum balance limit, used when testing over a long period of history.

StartRiskSize: used to determine the lot from the deposit.

PlusRiskSize: lot size plus increment is determined by the deposit.

StartRiskSize: the maximum allowable lot size is determined by the deposit.

PercentRisk: the percentage of risk relative to which initial deposit to calculate the risk.

ScalpingOn: Allows the adviser to scalping.

Stop Loss: Spot Loss (in points).

Take Profit: take profit (in points).

Take Profit Virt: virtual take profit (in points).

Trail Start: trailing start (in points).

Trail Stop: trailing stop (in points).

Grid Step: the minimum grid spacing (in points).

Min Stops Level: forced minimum stop distance.

Max Spread: the maximum spread for which you can open an order.

TotalEquityRisk: critical drawdown.

TotalEquityProfit: profit for closing all transactions.

WorkTF: timeframe on which the bot is running.

SuperDir: work direction -1 - sell, 1 - buy, 2 - sell and buy.

Length_Buy_1, Metod_Buy_1, Price_Buy_1 ... Length_Buy_12, Metod_Buy_12, Price_Buy_12: Moving average settings on BUY.

Length_Sell_1, Metod_Sell_1, Price_Sell_1 ... Length_Sell_12, Metod_Sell_12, Price_Sell_12: Moving Average Settings on SELL.

Magic: magic number for all deals.

CommentOrder: comment for orders.

Slippage: slippage (in points).

tPause: pause between iterations when working with the server.

tryOrder: the number of repetitions of requests to the server.



