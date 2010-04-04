X Forex
- Experts
- Ivan Simonika
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This development is a scalping system. The bot shows excellent results, which can be seen in the screenshots. You can shamelessly start the protest and bot with such a rite, self-confidently chucking in yogo abilities. The bot can be tested on high currency pairs and high periods. In order to install the test tester so it is indicated on the screenshots, for correct test. You need to trade on timeframes M1-M15. An expert created to trade on any instrument. It is preferable to test the adviser with a broker with five-digit quotes, and even better on the MetaQuotes-Demo server. It is recommended to work on liquid forex pairs with a low spread and use VPS. You can start using it with $ 100 and a lot of 0.01.
It is ideal to use a broker with a floating spread in the region of 6 pips. There are enough such brokers in the market. In those moments when the spread will be lower than the one set during optimization (for example, you will set 10-14 pips), then when a signal appears at this moment, you can expect an input. The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit. The more your broker has in total with the Internet channel delay, the greater you need to set stop loss, take profit and trailing start, so that the server can process them at the right price, because the tester performs requests without delay. When testing, use only all ticks.
Parameters:
- Magic is a common parameter, magic number.
- Risk - risk (volume is calculated from the balance sheet);
- Lot - position volume;
- LotDigits - lot accuracy;
- TakeProfit - take profit;
- StopLoss - stop loss;
- Commission - an important parameter (like the spread) for those accounts in which the commission is used. It is necessary to set this parameter so that it is taken into account during optimization and operation. You need to pick it up by recounting the commission for pips and set the indicator in pips as an addition to the spread.
- MaxSpread - spread restriction (if this field is less than the real spread, the expert will not enter the market).
- Slippage - level of maximum slippage.
- VolatilityMultiplier is an important parameter that allows you to place an order only if the volatility is higher than this relative parameter (the higher the parameter, the more active price movements will be necessary to enter the market).
- VolatilityPercentageLimit - the parameter is set as a percentage. it indicates that the order will be placed if the ratio of real volatility to the selected Multiplier parameter is greater than the specified percentage.
- OrderExpireMin - lifetime of a pending order in minutes;
- MinStopsFreezeLevel - set the minimum distance yourself;