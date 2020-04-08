Revers Line
- Indicators
- Ivan Simonika
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Revers Line signals a change in the angle of the moving average, the LevelZero parameter sets the circle of the zero point, there are limits from -LevelZero to LevelZero including those that will be considered a zero point, this can be indicated in red on histograms.
Options:
- LevelZero - zero point [-LevelZero, LevelZero];
- Length - length of the moving average;
- Start - the starting point for calculating the angle;
- End - the end point for calculating the angle;
- MetodMA - averaging method;
- AppliedPrice - apply to price averaging.