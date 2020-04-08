This is a hybrid trend indicator, as it is based on the signals of elementary indicators and a special algorithm for analysis. The smart algorithm of the indicator determines the trend, filters out market noise and generates input signals. The indicator uses a color alarm: blue - when changing from descending to ascending, and red - on the contrary, to descending. You can use the indicator as the main indicator for determining the trend.

The indicator can work both for entry points and as a filter. The indicator reflects information in a visual form. The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods, and for long-term trading. Uses two options for settings. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.