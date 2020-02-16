Universal scalper with averaged algorithm to exit the drawdown. The Protected Article advisor uses an author's scalping strategy. More than a year of work on a demo and on real accounts. The adviser will be a good assistant when scalping, trading on the news, as well as when opening many transactions on different currency pairs. It must be run on the chart of each pair that you want to trade. The parameters of the adviser are clear and easy to configure.





Advisor Goal

Scalping results in small market fluctuations. And closing a large amount with a small profit (scalping). The mechanism of withdrawing loss-making positions to breakeven is used.





Principle

Advisor trades and sharp tick fluctuations looking for overbought and oversold areas. In these areas, orders are opened. Upon reaching the set profit, all orders are closed.





Description of input parameters