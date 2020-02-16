Protected Article
- Ivan Simonika
Universal scalper with averaged algorithm to exit the drawdown. The Protected Article advisor uses an author's scalping strategy. More than a year of work on a demo and on real accounts. The adviser will be a good assistant when scalping, trading on the news, as well as when opening many transactions on different currency pairs. It must be run on the chart of each pair that you want to trade. The parameters of the adviser are clear and easy to configure.
Advisor Goal
Scalping results in small market fluctuations. And closing a large amount with a small profit (scalping). The mechanism of withdrawing loss-making positions to breakeven is used.
Principle
Advisor trades and sharp tick fluctuations looking for overbought and oversold areas. In these areas, orders are opened. Upon reaching the set profit, all orders are closed.
Description of input parameters
- Spread Limit - spread spread for orders (in points);
- Lots - fixed lot size;
- AutoLot% - money management function;
- Take Profit - take profit in pips;
- Stop Loss - stop loss in pips;
- Dist is the distance from the price at which the algorithm reaction occurs;
- FilterTimeAndEventsOn - time trading filter;
- HourStopMorning - hour to start trading;
- HourStopNight - hour of the end of trading;
- HourStopNightFriday - end hour of trading on Friday;
- MinutesNews - Do not trade news for minutes.
This happens to me when I set up EA 2021.02.22 22:51:24.119 '24126108': order buy 0.02 GBPUSD opening at 1.40616 sl: 1.40426 tp: 1.40766 failed [Trade is disabled]