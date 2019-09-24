Trend Star
- Indicators
- Ivan Simonika
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The indicator ignores sharp fluctuations and market noise and tracks market trends with absolute reliability. It is suitable for trading on small timeframes and on large ones, it ignores sudden price spikes or price movement corrections due to the reduction of market noise around the average price value. For calculations, the indicator uses indicators: iLow, iHigh, iMA, iATR. Since the output signal relies on reliable indicators, it is also reliable. You can configure both a sound signal and sending a signal, for example, by e-mail.
Custom indicator properties:
- Length - period for calculating the channel to ensure noise filtering.
- Star - period for calculating entry points.
- UseSound - sound signal.
- UseAlert - text signal.
- UseMail - Signal by email.
