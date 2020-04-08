SignalRB - the arrow indicator shows potential entry points into the market in the form of arrows of the corresponding color: up arrows (blue) offer to open a purchase, down arrows (red) - to sell. The appearance of arrows may be accompanied by sound signals if the sound option is enabled. It is supposed to enter the next bar after the pointer, but there may be non-standard recommendations for each strategy.





SignalRB visually “unloads” the price chart and saves analysis time: there is no signal - there is no deal, if a return signal appears, then the current deal should be closed. The switchmen are considered a good option for beginners who do not have serious experience in technical analysis.