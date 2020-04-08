Special Volume - Volume indicator, in the Forex market volumes are peculiar (teak). Why is Forex not possible to track normal volumes? The fact is that it is an OTC market. Therefore, it is practically not realistic to calculate the volume of purchases and sales by one instrument. Many Forex traders completely abandon volume indicators in their work. But for those who want to use them, there are some interesting tools, and one of them is Special Volume. The Special Volume indicator shows the average volume over a given period of time. The indicator is calculated every day and new values ​​are added to the previous ones. If there are no price changes in the market, new values ​​are not added to Special Volume. Accordingly, the indicator does not change. It is noteworthy that the balance sheet volume sometimes rises before prices, so this indicator may indicate in advance that the market is starting to move in one direction. This volume indicator demonstrates the level of financial and emotional involvement. When the indicator forms a new peak, it indicates that buyers are stronger than sellers over a period of time. If the indicator goes down, it indicates that the bears are stronger.