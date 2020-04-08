Traders can use the Trends Histogram indicator to identify potential areas of profit taking in the next section of an uptrend or downtrend. So it is for direct entry into the market.





The indicator is used in the same way as any of these indicators individually or in combination with other indicators. This indicator shows an uptrend and a downtrend (green histogram).





Only one input parameter is available: Length. It affects the scale of indicator price coverage. Installed input parameters can be changed at your discretion.





This indicator can be used on any timeframe and any currency pair.