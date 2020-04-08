Special Trend
- Indicators
- Ivan Simonika
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator is a professional indicator for Forex trading. Shows points for entering the market, points of potential market reversal. Uses one parameter for settings. Ready trading system. The indicator combines several progressive algorithms. Combined systems for analyzing historical data are projected onto lines in the form of straight lines connecting extremes. That is the pivot point of the market. These extremes or pivot points of the market can be used as line levels! Which is very convenient for finding support and resistance lines.