Trade Speed Master

An easy-to-use advisor, but with a complex internal algorithm for making trading decisions and subsequent support of open positions.



The advisor is not demanding on equipment and network connection speed.

It can also work perfectly on a wireless Internet connection.



The trading algorithm looks for the best entries to open market positions, but there is no such thing as 100% constant luck in this world. Therefore, the trading volume is not used all at once, but is divided into parts to improve the entry point into the market.



The total trading volume and number of parts are available in the settings. The volume is divided according to the Fibonacci formula.



Example:



total volume 0.1

number of divisions up to 5

opening 0.02 + 0.03+ 0.05

reached a total lot of 0.1

EURUSD H1,H4,D1

H1,H4,D1 USDCHF H1,H4,D1

H1,H4,D1 GBPUSD H1,H4,D1

H1,H4,D1 USDJPY H1,H4,D1

H1,H4,D1 AUDUSD H1,H4,D1

H1,H4,D1 USDCAD H1,H4,D1

There will be no further openings of positions, we are waiting for profit.Be sure to consider the capabilities of your deposit and do not overestimate the total amount.The advisor looks for opportunities to close positions in profit on Friday evening (the option is available in the settings, enabled by default) so as not to leave open positions for the weekend.We work on any trading instruments and any time frame, but development and debugging was carried out on the main currency pairs:Fast and effective trading results are achieved by using the advisor on all of the trading pairs listed above and simultaneously on H1, H4, D1.



