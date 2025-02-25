Trade Speed Master

An easy-to-use advisor, but with a complex internal algorithm for making trading decisions and subsequent support of open positions.

The advisor is not demanding on equipment and network connection speed.
It can also work perfectly on a wireless Internet connection.

The trading algorithm looks for the best entries to open market positions, but there is no such thing as 100% constant luck in this world. Therefore, the trading volume is not used all at once, but is divided into parts to improve the entry point into the market.

The total trading volume and number of parts are available in the settings. The volume is divided according to the Fibonacci formula.

Example:

  • total volume 0.1
  • number of divisions up to 5
  • opening 0.02 + 0.03+ 0.05
  • reached a total lot of 0.1
There will be no further openings of positions, we are waiting for profit.

Be sure to consider the capabilities of your deposit and do not overestimate the total amount.

The advisor looks for opportunities to close positions in profit on Friday evening (the option is available in the settings, enabled by default) so as not to leave open positions for the weekend.

We work on any trading instruments and any time frame, but development and debugging was carried out on the main currency pairs:
  • EURUSD H1,H4,D1
  • USDCHF H1,H4,D1
  • GBPUSD H1,H4,D1
  • USDJPY H1,H4,D1
  • AUDUSD H1,H4,D1
  • USDCAD H1,H4,D1

Fast and effective trading results are achieved by using the advisor on all of the trading pairs listed above and simultaneously on H1, H4, D1.

Enjoy your communication with the new trading system. Good luck and profits.


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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
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