Trend Step

A trend indicator, and not the first view, is a regular indicator, but it can be used with an optimal risk coefficient. The principle of work is simple - the indicator shows the moments for entering the market with arrows, which is very easily perceived visually.





It is recommended to use an oscillator with an additional indicator, for example, standard RSI. You need to respond to level 50. Or use some other confirmation system.





The indicator can be used both for piping for small periods and for long-term trading. Uses two options for settings. The indicator works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.