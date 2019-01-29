PZ Pivot Points EA

This EA trades Classic Pivot Points using pending orders. It offers many trading behaviors and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode.

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Easy to use and supervise

It implements 4 different trading behaviors

Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop

Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers

Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols

Trading can be NFA/FIFO Compliant

Implements a martingale feature

Filter trading by forex sessions

Built-in money management

The EA implements four different trading behaviors:

Regular: The EA will buy at resistance and sell at support

Inverse: The EA will sell at resistance and buy at support

Only Buy: The EA will buy at both resistance and support

Only Sell: The EA will sell at both resistance and support

Additionally, it implements four different money management modes:

Trade manual lotsize: The EA will trade a fixed lotsize on each trade

Auto-calculation of lotsizes: The EA will risk % of the account on each trade

Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a losing trade

Inverse Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a winning trade