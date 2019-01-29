PZ Pivot Points EA

4.6

This EA trades Classic Pivot Points using pending orders. It offers many trading behaviors and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode.

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products | 👉 Get Help ]

  • Easy to use and supervise
  • It implements 4 different trading behaviors
  • Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop
  • Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers
  • Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols
  • Trading can be NFA/FIFO Compliant
  • Implements a martingale feature
  • Filter trading by forex sessions
  • Built-in money management

The EA implements four different trading behaviors:

  • Regular: The EA will buy at resistance and sell at support
  • Inverse: The EA will sell at resistance and buy at support
  • Only Buy: The EA will buy at both resistance and support
  • Only Sell: The EA will sell at both resistance and support

Additionally, it implements four different money management modes:

  • Trade manual lotsize: The EA will trade a fixed lotsize on each trade
  • Auto-calculation of lotsizes: The EA will risk % of the account on each trade
  • Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a losing trade
  • Inverse Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a winning trade


Input Parameters

  • Pivot Points Settings - Select the timeframe of the pivot points indicator and the trading behavior. The regular behavior is to buy at R1, R2 and R3, and sell at S1, S2 and S2. You can invert this behavior selecting the Inverse behavior mode. You can also select to only perform buys at all levels, or only shorts at all levels.
  • Session Settings - Enable or disable trading for the Assian, European or American sessions.
  • Position Management - This group of settings applies to trading decisions and trade management. You can select trading direction, break-even in pips, trailing-stop in %, trailing-step in pips, stop-loss in pip and take-profit in pips.
  • Money Management - In this settings block you can set the lotsize for the first trade, or allow the EA to calculate it by itself. It also implements a martingale behavior. Entering a manual lot size is recommended.
  • EA Settings - You can select the magic number for the trades, custom comment and manual pip value if you need to override the one the default one. Do not change these unless you know what you are doing.

What to expect

This EA is a general purpose tool which success depends on your understanding of the underlying strategy and your ability to configure it. This EA will not generate profits under all market conditions and does not claim to do so. It is up to you to find the best parameters for each symbol and timeframe using the strategy tester.


Author

Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.

Reviews 15
IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2023.12.04 23:37 
 

EXCELENTE ME gusta mucho su TS . pierde muy poco . FELICIDADES

palmer134
84
palmer134 2022.11.18 14:35 
 

goood EA

RothmanLuck
25
RothmanLuck 2022.06.14 06:04 
 

This is a good EA. Just turn it when market open and close after London Session

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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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5 (1)
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Experts
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5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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4.67 (3)
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
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[Deleted] 2025.06.24 02:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Edy Aguiar
675
Edy Aguiar 2024.07.03 17:12 
 

Morning, Is it possible to bring out a new version on MetaTrader 5 Regards

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 19:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2023.12.04 23:37 
 

EXCELENTE ME gusta mucho su TS . pierde muy poco . FELICIDADES

NZ3107
14
NZ3107 2023.03.14 21:58 
 

Working okay so far

Marco43
19
Marco43 2023.01.24 21:49 
 

Hello good, I tried the robot, and everything was going well, with good results, but I repeated the same months, with the same configuration that I found profitable, and I throw other results and very negative, I wonder if someone has tried repeating. Or if anyone knows what to do to throw the same results, or definitely a robt mistake? Thanks a lot

palmer134
84
palmer134 2022.11.18 14:35 
 

goood EA

RothmanLuck
25
RothmanLuck 2022.06.14 06:04 
 

This is a good EA. Just turn it when market open and close after London Session

Oussama Ayari
43
Oussama Ayari 2021.10.10 22:37 
 

why we can not change the code

Max
1654
Max 2021.09.11 10:49 
 

Works pretty well, but would like to see "Inverse & only buy" and visa versa, rather than all buy/oll sell, to suit a different trading style. Also add an extra filter such as moving average or stochastic.

Senzo Mbatha
171
Senzo Mbatha 2021.08.24 14:00 
 

preety good ea i have been testing but not yet used on real account

Abe okianugroho
28
Abe okianugroho 2021.07.19 13:23 
 

this EA fit with my trading type... sell at Resisten and Buy at support

Hafizuddin Bin Husin
398
Hafizuddin Bin Husin 2021.05.26 08:15 
 

Great & good~

Rahmanu Wiyono
30
Rahmanu Wiyono 2021.04.01 14:18 
 

Good EA, tested 1 day on M15 and M30 for EURUSD and profit using default set, need to explore the setting to get more profit. Thanks Arturo for sharing the EA

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.30 08:00 
 

Nice.

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