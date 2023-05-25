Advanced harmonic filter is a reliable and smart utility that uses an author's algorithm to process continuous data and present them in the form of harmonic oscillations.

The utility can identify regularities and patterns in the input data, which are then used to generate output data that is most similar to the input data.

This makes it a powerful tool to use with other indicators to predict future trends and identify Elliott waves on selected intervals.

The utility is most effective when used with data from other indicators and not as a standalone indicator since all prices in the market have a highly random nature.

Advanced harmonic filter is designed to provide a powerful and intelligent tool for your trading needs.



