Eureka v72 Evolution

 

Without an indicator trading robot, the chart period does not affect its operation. It mainly uses pending orders BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP for work. For pending orders, the Expert Advisor uses fixed stationary levels, the levels are regulated by the Expert Advisor settings. The Expert Advisor can also work in the order grid mode, placing a specified number of orders on both sides of the current price.


Description of the advisor settings

  • ____1___ "Order Settings";
  • Displacement - displacement for price levels of orders
  • steps - step between orders in the order grid
  • Line - display lines of initial levels for orders
  • quantity - the number of orders in the grid in one direction
  • ____2___ "Trading settings";
  • Lots - order volume, if = 0, the Risk parameter works
  • Choice_method - calculation method for the Risk parameter, from balance or from available funds
  • Risk - parameter for calculating the volume of orders, recommended from 0.1 to 3
  • StopLoss - loss limit for orders in the grid
  • TakeProfit - profit level for orders in the grid
  • MagicNumber - magic number of orders
  • Slippage - maximum allowable slippage
  • NumberOfTry - the number of trade attempts
  • MarketWatch - Requests for "Market Watch" execution.
  • UseSound - Use sound signal
  • NameFileSound - Sound file name
  • clOpenBuy - Color of the buy opening icon
  • clOpenSell - Color of the sale opening icon
  • clDelete - Color of the order deletion icon
  • clCloseBuy - Color of the buy close icon
  • clCloseSell - Sell closing icon color
  • NameCloseSound - Name of the sound file
  • _____ Trawl _______ "______Trawl Settings __________________";
  • Traling - Trawl latching positions
  • TSProfitOnly - Switch of the zone in which the trawl starts its work. If True, then the trailing will start working only after the profit of the position reaches the value of TStopBuy / Sell + TrailingStep points. If False, then the EA will simply make sure that the position stop relative to the current price is always no further than TStop.Buy/Sell+TrailingStep points. In other words, if True, the EA works only in the profitable zone of the position, and if False, it works in the negative.
  • TStop_Buy - Trawl size in points for purchases.
  • TStop_Sell - Trawl size in points for sales.
  • TrailingStep - Trawl step in points. It is necessary in order not to torment the dealer with frequent inquiries.
  • _____Averag_____ "______Averaging Order Settings_____";
  • AVERAGES - Run averaging method
  • Averag - Allowable drawdown in points from the price of the last open order
  • koef_averag - multiplication factor for Averag
  • koef_lot - Lot multiplication factor for averaging
  • StopLoss_Av - limit the loss of the averaging position, recommended = 0
  • TakeProfit_Av - Profit in points when exiting the drawdown with automatic calculation, the calculated value depends on the volumes
  • _____Lock_____ "______Lock order settings_____";
  • Lock - enable locking
  • lock_pips - distance for lock triggering
  • koef_lot_lock - multiplication factor for the volume of lock orders
  • MN_Lock - magic number of lock orders
  • StopLoss_Lock - loss limit for a lock
  • ShowComment - show comments



