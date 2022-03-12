Macdius
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.22
- Activations: 5
This robot works on the MACD indicator. If the histogram is above 0, we buy, if below 0, we sell. This is not just a robot, it is a EA constructor that allows you to create your personal strategy for conducting orders using more than 60 options available in the settings. You can choose a step, expand the step by a multiplier, set a take profit multiplier, add a lot (instead of using a martingale), set the time work, hard stop loss and take profit for each order and do a lot more. Try this Expert Advisor, it will not leave you indifferent!
Adviser Settings
MACD Settings
- timeframe;
- period;
- number of standard deviations;
- shift relative to price;
- price type;
- which bar is the signal from;
Management Settings
- signal reversal;
- cross-closing with a reverse signal;
Lot Settings
- starting lot;
- money management as 0.01 for the amount specified in this option. For example, you specified 100, which means that for 200 USD, the lot will automatically be 0.02 and so on ...;
Closing orders
- take profit in points;
- take profit multiplier;
- Close by Close candles;
- stop loss in points;
- stop loss multiplier;
- take profit in %;
- stop loss in %;
Martingale Settings
- martingale strategy (off, multiply, plus lot);
- order step;
- step multiplier;
- lot multiplier (does not work when adding a plus);
- enable hedging (additional order in the direction of drawdown with a minimum starting lot);
- lot multiplier by trend;
Safety
- stop trading (trading will stop after taking the next profit);
- auto translation into 5 characters;
- bar trading (open orders only with a new bar);
- maximum lot;
- maximum number of knees;
- maximum spread;
- maximum slippage;
- expert ID;
Working hours
- Monday;
- start hour;
- start minute;
- stop hour;
- stop minute;
- next, the same settings for each day of the week...
Graphics settings
- graphics;
- panel color;
- panel edges;
- color of information;
- profit color;
- loss color;
- the color of the new knee;
- color of purchase orders;
- color of sell orders;
- comment on orders;