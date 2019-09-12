Advanced RSI Forex Trading Strategy

The expert advisor opens trades when the forex market is ranging and the RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas.

The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator.

The recommended currencies pairs are EURUSD, EURGBP, USDJPY, EURCHF, EURNZD, AUDCAD and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is M5.

This Expert Advidor can be profitable in any TimeFrame and with any Currency Pair but you should know how to adjust the parameters to your new pairs and timeframes.

For better results you must use a broker with Low Spreads.