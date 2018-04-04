Eternal Scalper

Eternal Scalper Expert Advisor is a Scalping robot and is able to work with any currency pair in 15 Min timeframe. It uses Moving Averages to find trend and place orders. If it was a false signal the robot places a recovery order to recover the losses.


Advantages

  • scalping
  • trades any pair
  • spread/execution-tolerant


Requirements

  • Minimal deposit: $1000 ($10 for cent accounts)
  • Account type: any
  • Currency pairs: any
  • Timeframe: M15


Settings

General settings

  • Slippage.
  • ProfitFactor – dynamic factor based on currency and lot size.
  • RiskFactor – risk factor for scalping orders.
  • RecoveryOrderRiskFactor – risk factor for recovery orders.

Attached is sample preset suitable for any account type of 4 or 5 digits and currency.

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Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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Everlasting Grid
Chanikya Konda
3 (1)
Experts
Everlasting Grid Expert Advisor is a grid scalping robot and is able to work with any currency pair on M15 timeframe (currencies with lower spreads are preferred). It uses Moving Averages to find trend and place orders. If it is a false signal, the robot places a recovery grid orders to recover the losses. All the positions are closed when it reaches the target profit defined in settings. Requirements Optimized to work on EURUSD M15. Minimum recommended deposit is $3000. An ECN broker with low
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Chanikya Konda
Experts
Very Profitable Scalper.  It is preferred to trade on EURUSD 5 Min Time Frame. Please download demo and test it.  You can set following properties: Magic Number,  Maximum Risk Factor,  Minimum Risk Factor,  Profit Factor (default is 36 = 3.6 pips),  Maximum Lot Size (Currently it is set 45),  Slippage. It is a scalper.  Please rate, review and comment the product.  Happy Trading!
ShadowStrike
Chanikya Konda
Experts
Overview: ShadowStrike EA is a high-precision Expert Advisor designed exclusively for bearish market conditions. Built to operate only on EURUSD M15 , this EA focuses only on sell-side trading with zero buy-side exposure. It uses a blend of technical confirmations including EMA divergence, Ichimoku cloud structure, Bollinger Band compression, and RSI exhaustion to capture bearish momentum with exceptional precision. Strategy Highlights: Trades: Sell orders only Pair: EURUSD Timeframe:
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