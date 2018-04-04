Eternal Scalper
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 4 April 2018
- Activations: 5
Eternal Scalper Expert Advisor is a Scalping robot and is able to work with any currency pair in 15 Min timeframe. It uses Moving Averages to find trend and place orders. If it was a false signal the robot places a recovery order to recover the losses.
Advantages
- scalping
- trades any pair
- spread/execution-tolerant
Requirements
- Minimal deposit: $1000 ($10 for cent accounts)
- Account type: any
- Currency pairs: any
- Timeframe: M15
Settings
General settings
- Slippage.
- ProfitFactor – dynamic factor based on currency and lot size.
- RiskFactor – risk factor for scalping orders.
- RecoveryOrderRiskFactor – risk factor for recovery orders.
Attached is sample preset suitable for any account type of 4 or 5 digits and currency.