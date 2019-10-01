TSMouseTP

Script to move the Takeprofit of your positions all on one level, or just a Takeprofit of one of them.
Convenient and quick to use.
Just drag the script to a point in your template, at the price level you want, and the utility will ask you if you want to move all the Takeprofits to that level, or just move one Takeprofit of a position.
Very useful when the positions are very close or the Takeprofits are too close.
We would appreciate your feedback, so we can improve ourselves.

Good trading.


Recommended products
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4 BreakEven Grid is a powerful utility for manual trade management on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides a convenient on-screen panel with buttons to help you manage your open positions with a single click.  Features: Set BE+Profit: Automatically sets Take Profit to breakeven + desired profit in pips or money. Close BUY/SELL: Instantly close all Buy or Sell orders for the current symbol. Close +$/-$/Old/New: Close only profitable, losing, oldest or newest tra
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
Utilities
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Utilities
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Trade panel manual
Wiktor Keller
Utilities
Trade panel manual is a multifunctional trading assistant. It allows you to open market and pending orders in one click. Value is set via button menu edit or deleted by specific buttons pending orders and the value of take profit and stop loss in one click. Through the edit menu of the button, a value is set that can be easily changed by simply moving level_tp lines for take profit or stop loss levels and for pending orders. It is possible to select orders and determine for them and set the leve
TakeProfit Catcher
Mikhail Kontsevoy
Utilities
It is so very disappointing when the price does not have enough points to achieve Take Profit and makes a reversal. This EA sets virtual levels near the TakeProfit levels. This EA sets virtual levels next to TakeProfit orders. If these levels are reached by price, breakeven or trailing stop is applied for an order. Features This EA does not set new orders. The aim of this EA is to manage stop losses of existing orders that are set by another EA or manually (magic number equals 0). For correct w
TSTrendLineSymbol
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
Utility, which draws buy or sell trendlines, which can also become support or resistances able to close any position on the screen Algorithm that calculates the gain of the position, at the touch closure of the line.   The benefits you get: Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to Weekly. Easy to use screen control panel. Audible warning messages at the touch of the line. Easy to use.
Virtual Collider Manual
IPA Investments LTD
Utilities
Virtual Collider Manual   is a trading assistant with a built-in panel for manual trading. It automatically moves a position opened by a trader in profit using innovative adaptive grid algorithm of averaging and adaptive pyramiding Know-how of the grid algorithm of averaging and pyramiding of the   Virtual Collider Manual   trading robot is based on fully automatic adaptation of all characteristics of dynamically build order grid and pyramid with actual price movement with no need for adjusting
SL InfoPanel
Sergei Lopukhov
Utilities
SL InfoPanel is an information panel that displays operational trading information on the current instrument. The panel contains the following information: The first column: The fixed profit for the specified period of time and the percentage of this profit to the current deposit (the time period is configured in the "Account History"). The value is colored blue if there is a profit and red if there is a loss. Open Long orders (number of lots/number of orders). Open Short orders (number of l
Smartility
Syed Oarasul Islam
Utilities
This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
MultiLimitStop EA
Siti Latifah
5 (1)
Utilities
This EA is designed for automatic placing of pending orders (sell limit, buy limit, sell stop, buy stop) including Stop Loss & Take Profit levels (editable) with only one button click. This EA can make order multi pending level / pending orders grid. So, with this EA placing pending orders will be faster, more accurate and more efficient. Main Purposes Automation Pending orders grid style trading. Automation of the process of placing the Pending Orders: fast accurate efficient Automation of cl
Verdure Lot Calculator
Olawale Adenagbe
5 (1)
Utilities
Overview Money management is an all-important aspect of trading that many traders often overlook. It is very possible that even with a winning strategy, bad money management can often result in huge loses. Verdure Lot Calculator aims to help traders minimize risk and exposure in the Forex market. Verdure Forex Calculators implements Lot (Trade or Contract Size) Calculator as an indicator on MT4 platform. Lot Calculator (trade or contract size) A lot refers to a bundle of units in trade. In Fore
Prop Firm Close All Orders
Christian Paul Anasco
Utilities
Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.76 (21)
Utilities
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT4 — Multifunctional Trading Tool Over 66 features for professional trading — manage risk, automate execution and analyze markets in one panel. The assistant integrates risk management, smart order handling, position tracking, and real-time analytics . Suitable for Forex, stocks, indices, crypto, metals, and more. Why traders choose it Fast one-click trading and management Automatic lot and risk calculation Smart orders: grid, OCO, hidden, and virtual SL/TP Trade manage
Grid Builder
Oleg Remizov
5 (4)
Utilities
The   Grid Builder MT4   utility is designed for placing a grid of pending orders of any complexity and will be an excellent tool in the hands of a trader who trades grid trading strategies. The tool has numerous settings that allow you to quickly and easily build a grid of orders with the specified parameters. All types of pending orders are supported: Buy Stop; Buy Limit; Sell Stop; Sell Limit. The script also allows you to delete a previously placed grid of orders in one click. If the "Delete
PanelKjutaMultiTerminal
Jurii Kuvshinov
Utilities
Panel "panel_kjutaMultiTerminal" for trading. Opens, modifies, closes and deletes trading and pending orders from the chart using virtual lines, buttons and the active information terminal. Automatically opens an order by indicator levels. Hints in Russian, English or disabled. It has a number of functions for trailing virtual Take Profit lines and limit orders. Displays information on the active information terminal.  Hides and includes virtual lines S/L , T / P, buttons "<>","M","X", as well a
Margin Call Shield MT4
DigitalPrime
Utilities
Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield   is a tool for MetaTrader 4 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a  
Forex EA Dividend
Chan Wey Her
Utilities
STRATEGY - We use risk and reward ratio of 1:5 to maximize the profit - We use trailing stop to lock profit and minimize loss ALERT User will get notified with alert with the following condition: - Max  Spread - Max  Orders UPDATE - Free Update and Support COMPATIBILITY - MT4 and MT5 - M1 Timeframe - All Currency Pair WHAT YOU GET 1) Free Online Forex Training (Normal Price: USD 299) 2) Free Expert Advisor (EA) (Normal Price: USD 288) 3) Free Copy Trading (CT) (Normal Service Fee: 20%) *Aft
Simple Lot Size Calculator
Michal Iwanski
Utilities
The Simple Lot Size Calculator can help you with risk management. Just type risk percentage, stop loss points and click calculate to get required lot size. The Simple Lot Size Calculator calculates a current chart's instrument. It's lightweight. Just load it to your chart then The Simple Lot Size Calculator will apper in the left upper corner of your chart.
Moving Average Auto Trading Panel
Vijay Vikram Singh Kushwah
Utilities
Expert Advisor to Automatically Trade Moving Averages price breakouts & retests .  ​ Complete trading solution with automated Entry , Take Profit , partial profit , Stoploss and also auto breakeven where SL is moved to Entry once tp1 / first target is reached , Moving averages are used to identify trends and confirm reversals ,  They are effective in all time frames . from 1 min scalping to 4hr or Daily charts swings ,  ​ With MA Trade Panel EA we can automatically buy / sell when price breaks
Trade Manager 4 Lite
MPP Labs
5 (3)
Utilities
Trade Manager 4 Lite is trading panel developed with a goal to make manual trading in some (routine) task easier. Trade Manager 4 Lite also works in Strategy Tester. Version for Meta Trader 5 is here: Trade Manager 5 Lite Main features of Trade Manager 4 Lite Trading for Forex and CFDs Support for 4 and 5 digit brokers 65 combinations to set order Set Take Profit, Stop Loss and entry level for Pending Order with lines positioned on the chart Break Even Trailing Stop Loss Multiple Orders at one
Savage Trades Manual Trading Assistant EA
Gary Leon Patton
5 (1)
Utilities
Savage Trades M.T.A.  is a Manual Trade Assistant expert advisor. This EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. 1.) Quickly Execute trade entries with the click of a button with your own predetermined Stop Loss and Take Profit. 2.) Non-Repainting retracement and reversal warnings indicated by arrows and system alert. 3.) Auto adjusting Support and Resistance levels with strength indicated by color shade. 4.) Auto adjusting Fibo
News Scalping Executor Pro Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Utilities
News Scalping Executor Pro is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you sh
Trade Auto Close
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Automatic Trade Closure: at time, or Profit / Loss trigger With this utility, you can automate the trade closure under a given condition. Multifunctional tility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT5 version To activate the Auto-Close, you need to set the following parameters (on the panel): 1. Symbol   for which the function will be applied: for a specific   [Symbol]   / or for   [ALL]   symbols. 2.   Condition,   when to close: [if total] / [if
Verdure Forex Calculators
Olawale Adenagbe
1 (1)
Utilities
Overview Money management is an all-important aspect of trading that many traders often overlook. It is very possible that even with a winning strategy, bad money management can often result in huge loses. Verdure Forex Calculators aims to help traders minimize risk and exposure in the Forex market. Verdure Forex Calculators implements 4 calculators in one single indicator. It is the first of it's kind on MT4 platform. Calculators implemented are: Lot (Trade or Contract Size) Calculator. Margin
Auto BE 2 Edition
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Auto BE #2 Edition – Trade Exit and ADR Panel Utility (MT4) Overview Auto BE #2 Edition is a MetaTrader 4 utility that manages trade exits using automatic stop-loss placement, breakeven protection, and an optional partial-close mechanism. It also includes an ADR (Average Daily Range) panel that displays market range and volatility data directly on the chart. The tool helps traders maintain consistent, rules-based trade management whether trading manually or through Expert Advisors. Main Functio
FREE
GGP Trade Copier MT4
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Utilities
GGP Trade Copier  EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system. Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks,
ShvedSupDem Pro Buttons
Andrey Shvedov
Utilities
This panel is a part of the SupDem-Pro trading system and is used to search for the best opportunities for any available instruments. Which can be selected manually in the Market Watch (open it with CTRL + M). Using this trading panel in combination with ShvedSupDem-Pro_Zone allows to analyze multiple currency pairs with a single click. The panel allows to load any instruments from the Market Watch, from 6 major currency pairs up to all instruments (480). The indicator parameters Button Width -
PendingGrid Panel
Andrej Nikitin
Utilities
The analyzer panel allows traders to add the pending order grid (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) quickly and efficiently.   Parameters stop mode - select stop setting mode every order - stop levels are set for each order separately position as - common stop levels for all orders order type - select pending order type Buy Limit Sell Limit Buy Stop Sell Stop magic - set a magic number for open orders if necessary. If position as mode is enabled, stop levels are corrected for all orders
Buyers of this product also purchase
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (105)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (425)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (32)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required. Quick setup : customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Telegram Version Core copying features Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of Risk by percent or fixed lot size Exclude specific symbols Copy all signals or only selected signal types Signal recognition with con
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Closing positions in MetaTrader 4 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function. You can enable the Virtual stops (Separate Order) , Calculating and closing for BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , Closing and calculating all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , Enable trailing for profit ( Trailing Profit) Close on total profit and loss in deposit currency, points, or % of the balance. The application is designed for use on any account t
TPSpro Trade PRO
Roman Podpora
4.67 (6)
Utilities
A tool that can instantly calculate position size or risk based on a given stop-loss level is critical for both professional and novice traders. The TRADE PRO trading utility provides fast and accurate calculations, helping you make decisions in time-sensitive and volatile market conditions. MT5 VERSION    /    Additional installation materials Main functions: Original. Simple. Effective. A unique and convenient way to open the main trading panel: Hover your mouse over the right side of the ch
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
LAUNCH OFFER 30% OFF! $49 instead of $69! The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 4. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface. Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Multi Copy
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Basic functions: The normal interaction speed of copy trading is less than 0.5s Automatically detect signal sources and display a list of signal source accounts Automatically match symbols, 95% of commonly used trading symbols on different platforms (special cases such as different suffixes) are automatically matched, basically no manual settings are requ
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Utilities
SAFETYLOCK is a powerful tool that enables traders to shield their positions from sudden market reversals by automatically placing an opposite order for any open trade. When a trader or an Expert Advisor (EA) initiates a position, SAFETYLOCK immediately sets a corresponding pending order (Buy Stop or Sell Stop). If the original position starts incurring losses, the pending order is triggered, creating a protective lock that helps mitigate risk. This Expert Advisor offers flexibility, allowing y
Trade Manager Assistant MT4
Ianina Nadirova
Utilities
Upgrade Your Manual Trading: Enhanced Precision and Control with Trade Manager Assistant Learn how to maximize the benefits of the trade panel by exploring comprehensive setup guides in our complimentary demo version. For further insights, visit this resource: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758625 . Manual trading demands careful analysis and quick decisions. However, challenges such as slow execution, poor risk management, and improper configurations often lead to reduced earnings and incre
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilities
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
Hedge Trade
Mothusi Malau
Utilities
️ Hedge Trade — Smart Fixed-Offset Hedging EA Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles. Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale. Key Features Automatic Hedg
More from author
TSTripleMovingAverages
Salvatore Labriola
Indicators
Useful indicator that incorporates three moving averages, for your favorite trading strategy. Moving averages are fully configurable, Period, Method, Color, Etc Just place it on your favorite timeframe. The benefits you get : Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates. Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to Monthly. Easy to use. Convenience for your trading. 
FREE
TSDoubleMovingAverages
Salvatore Labriola
Indicators
Useful indicator that incorporates two moving averages, for your favorite trading strategy. Moving averages are fully configurable, Period, Method, Color, Etc Just place it on your favorite timeframe. The benefits you get : Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates. Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to Monthly. Easy to use. Convenience for your trading.
FREE
TSDeleteAllObject
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
Script utility to clean up your template from every object. Convenient and quick to use. Just drag the script onto your template and it will be cleaned of all visible and non-visible objects present. Very useful for objects that cannot be eliminated simply by writing or shapes, etc. We would appreciate your feedback, so we can better ourselves. Happy Trading. 
FREE
TSMarketPrice
Salvatore Labriola
Indicators
Indicator that displays the current price and the percentage of loss or gain, compared to the previous day. The benefits you get : Possibility to choose your favorite crosses. Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates. Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to monthly. Easy to use. Parameters : FontSize = 20; font size FontType = "Tahoma"; character type Angle = Bottom_Right; angle view (top right .. top left sect ..) Show_Price = true; view the Bid Show_Var = true; see the dif
FREE
TSMatrixStochasticPair
Salvatore Labriola
Indicators
TSMatrixStochasticPair Indicator for currency strength trading, through the Stochastic indicator. Intelligent algorithm for scalper and intraday traders.   The benefits you get: Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates. Works on forex, timeframe from M1 to D1. Integrated pop-up, push notification and sound alerts. Easy to use.     Parameters:         KPeriod: k_ stochastic parameter.         DPeriod: D_ stochastic parameter.         Slowing: stochastic parameter.         MA_Method:
TSScreenBowTie
Salvatore Labriola
Indicators
Expert for trading with the BowTie strategy. Intelligent algorithm for scalper and intraday traders. Multi time frame and multi currency panel.   The benefits you get: Easy-to-use panel that alerts you to crossings of moving averages, like strategy, on each currency. Possibility to choose your favorite crosses. Possibility to choose to activate only the preferred time frames. Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates. Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M5 to D1. Integrated pop-up
TSScreenCrossMovAvg
Salvatore Labriola
Indicators
indicator for trading with the strategy with two moving averages. Intelligent algorithm for scalper and intraday traders. Multi time frame and multi currency panel.   The benefits you get :   Easy to use panel that alerts you to crossings of moving averages, as per strategy, on each currency. Possibility to choose your favorite crosses. Possibility to choose to activate only the preferred time frames. Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates. Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M
TSMouseSL
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
Script to move the stoploss of your positions all on one level or just a stoploss of one of them. Convenient and quick to use. Just drag the script to a point in your template, at the price level you want, and the utility will ask you if you want to move all the stoplosses to that level, or move only one stoploss of a position. Very useful when the positions are very near or the stoplosses are too near. We would appreciate your feedback, so we can improve ourselves. Good trading.
TSReduceExposition
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
Script to reduce the exposure of your operations on the chart. Convenient and quick to use. Just drag the script to a point in your template, and in the input values you will be able to modify several variables to reduce the exposures. We would appreciate your feedback, so we can improve ourselves. Good trading.   Parameters: FilterTrade = All; All positions or only the buy or only the sells. Only_Profit = True; Only those in profit if true, in false it applies to all positions. Reduce_Perc = 50
TSScreenIchimoku
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
Panel designed for ichimoku traders. Intelligent algorithm that reveals signals over multiple time frames and multiple currency crosses.   The benefits you get :   Significantly lightens the signal search analysis. Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates. Works on forex, CFD, Crypto and stocks, time frames from M5 to W1. Integrated pop-up, push notification and sound alerts. Easy to use. Parameters : Number_Instrument = 10; Number of instruments displayed Tenkan = 9; Kijun = 26;
TsMonitorPosition
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
Utility, which displays all your market positions.   Analyze: The clear exposure of each currency. Total orders Total lots Profit and loss for every cross. Percentage reduction of positions. Closing of the entire basket, or closing only positive or negative positions. Etc.   The benefits you get:             Each button will open a pop up to inform you of its usefulness             Works on forex and CFD.             Easy to use. Parameters Template = Default.tpl; possibility to open your favor
TSMonitorLevel
Salvatore Labriola
Indicators
Indicator, which draws supports and resistances. Algorithm that calculates the entry zone of the position and the possible target.   The benefits you get: Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates. Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to Weekly. Integrated pop-up, push notification and sound alerts. Easy to use. Parameters: SENSIBILITY = indicates the importance of levels, we recommend a minimum value of 1.0 PERIOD_BAR = indicates how many bars are considered for volatility, w
TSTrendLineSymbol
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
Utility, which draws buy or sell trendlines, which can also become support or resistances able to close any position on the screen Algorithm that calculates the gain of the position, at the touch closure of the line.   The benefits you get: Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to Weekly. Easy to use screen control panel. Audible warning messages at the touch of the line. Easy to use.
TSScreenBreakLevel
Salvatore Labriola
Indicators
Indicator, which draws supports and resistances that have been broken. Intelligent algorithm for scalper and intraday traders. Multi time frame and multi currency panel.   The benefits you get Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates. Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M5 to Daily. Integrated pop-up, push notification and sound alerts.            Easy to use.   Parameters input int Number_Instrument = 10; Number of crosses present in your panel SENSIBILITY = 1; indicates the imp
TsTriangularHedge
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
The utility allows you to open, monitor and manage open positions on the forex market and only on instruments in which it is possible to create triangulations or those instruments that share the same currency in the numerator or denominator: ex: EURSUSD --- GBPUSD --- EURGBP The help of operational lines and valuable information on the panel allow the trader to manage trades more easily. Recommended for novice and experienced traders. External variables CrossSymbol = choose the cross on which
TSInfoKit
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
This Utility is a test for creating objects on the graph . Drag it on any graph and follow the instructions! Any questions about work program send me mail : info@tradingsolution.it In future I will add more information with new version for now it provides account information: AccountNumber AccountName AccountCurrency AccountCompany Server Account Leverage Stop Out level Balance Equity Margin Free Margin
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review