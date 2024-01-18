TSInfoKit
- Utilities
-
Salvatore LabriolaSalvatore Labriola
Professional Trader & Programmer
Mailto : info@tradingsolution.it
Skype: trading.solution
Discord : Salab#4972
Telegram : https://t.me/salab76
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This Utility is a test for creating objects on the graph .
Drag it on any graph and follow the instructions!
Any questions about work program send me mail : info@tradingsolution.it
In future I will add more information with new version for now it provides account information:
AccountNumber
AccountName
AccountCurrency
AccountCompany
Server
Account Leverage
Stop Out level
Balance
Equity
Margin
Free Margin