Forex EA Dividend

STRATEGY

- We use risk and reward ratio of 1:5 to maximize the profit

- We use trailing stop to lock profit and minimize loss


ALERT

User will get notified with alert with the following condition:

- Max  Spread

- Max  Orders


UPDATE

- Free Update and Support


COMPATIBILITY

- MT4 and MT5

- M1 Timeframe

- All Currency Pair


WHAT YOU GET

1) Free Online Forex Training (Normal Price: USD 299)

2) Free Expert Advisor (EA) (Normal Price: USD 288)

3) Free Copy Trading (CT) (Normal Service Fee: 20%)

*After the Purchase is confirmed please send http://www.wasap.my/60105282726/mql5 to claim the Products and Services


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