Forex EA Dividend

- We use risk and reward ratio of 1:5 to maximize the profit

- We use trailing stop to lock profit and minimize loss





ALERT

User will get notified with alert with the following condition:

- Max Spread

- Max Orders





UPDATE

- Free Update and Support





COMPATIBILITY

- MT4 and MT5

- M1 Timeframe

- All Currency Pair





WHAT YOU GET

1) Free Online Forex Training (Normal Price: USD 299)

2) Free Expert Advisor (EA) (Normal Price: USD 288)

3) Free Copy Trading (CT) (Normal Service Fee: 20%)

*After the Purchase is confirmed please send http://www.wasap.my/60105282726/mql5 to claim the Products and Services



