Forex EA Dividend
- Utilities
-
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
STRATEGY
- We use risk and reward ratio of 1:5 to maximize the profit
- We use trailing stop to lock profit and minimize loss
ALERT
User will get notified with alert with the following condition:
- Max Spread
- Max Orders
UPDATE
- Free Update and Support
COMPATIBILITY
- MT4 and MT5
- M1 Timeframe
- All Currency Pair
WHAT YOU GET
1) Free Online Forex Training (Normal Price: USD 299)
2) Free Expert Advisor (EA) (Normal Price: USD 288)
3) Free Copy Trading (CT) (Normal Service Fee: 20%)
*After the Purchase is confirmed please send http://www.wasap.my/60105282726/mql5 to claim the Products and Services