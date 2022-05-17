TsTriangularHedge

The utility allows you to open, monitor and manage open positions on the forex market and only on instruments in which it is possible to create triangulations or those instruments that share the same currency in the numerator or denominator:





ex:

EURSUSD --- GBPUSD --- EURGBP

The help of operational lines and valuable information on the panel allow the trader to manage trades more easily.

Recommended for novice and experienced traders.





External variables





CrossSymbol = choose the cross on which to calculate and monitor the triangulation;

the utiltyty will automatically select the related majors

Allocation = choose the size in deposit currency on which to calculate the lots.

ACTIV_SCHEDULING = if true it activates the time band

START_HOUR = now start

START_MINUTE = start minutes

END_HOUR = end time

END_MINUTE = minutes to finish

CloseAtEndScheduling = if true, at the end of the time band it closes everything.









For more info: salab76@gmail.com