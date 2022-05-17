TsTriangularHedge

The utility allows you to open, monitor and manage open positions on the forex market and only on instruments in which it is possible to create triangulations or those instruments that share the same currency in the numerator or denominator:


ex:

EURSUSD --- GBPUSD --- EURGBP

The help of operational lines and valuable information on the panel allow the trader to manage trades more easily.

Recommended for novice and experienced traders.


External variables


CrossSymbol = choose the cross on which to calculate and monitor the triangulation;

the utiltyty will automatically select the related majors

Allocation = choose the size in deposit currency on which to calculate the lots.

ACTIV_SCHEDULING = if true it activates the time band

START_HOUR = now start

START_MINUTE = start minutes

END_HOUR = end time

END_MINUTE = minutes to finish

CloseAtEndScheduling = if true, at the end of the time band it closes everything.



For more info: salab76@gmail.com

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Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94887 ---------------------
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Отличный помощник для тех кто грамотно распоряжается своими рисками. Данный помощник просто не заменим если у вас всегда должен быть фиксированный риск на сделку. Помогает автоматически высчитывать лот в зависимости от вашего риска. Теперь можно не беспокоиться о том каким будет ваш Stoploss, риск всегда будет одинаковый. Считает объем сделок как для рыночных ордеров так и для отложенных. Удобный и интуитивно понятный интерфейс, так же есть некоторые дополнительные функции для упрощения вашей то
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Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add   https://porsaj.com   to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Unveiling the Porsaj Scalper: Your Cutting-Edge MetaTrader 4 Utility for Precision Scalping Are you ready to take your forex trading to the next level? Look no further than the revolutionary Porsaj Scalper – a MetaTrader 4 utility designed to empower scalpers with the tools they need to thrive in the fast-pac
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5 (1)
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