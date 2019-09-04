TSTripleMovingAverages
- Indicators
-
Salvatore LabriolaSalvatore Labriola
Professional Trader & Programmer
Mailto : info@tradingsolution.it
Skype: trading.solution
Discord : Salab#4972
Telegram : https://t.me/salab76
- Version: 1.0
Useful indicator that incorporates three moving averages, for your favorite trading strategy.
Moving averages are fully configurable, Period, Method, Color, Etc
Just place it on your favorite timeframe.
The benefits you get:
Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates.
Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to Monthly.
Easy to use.
Convenience for your trading.