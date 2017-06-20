MultiLimitStop EA

5

This EA is designed for automatic placing of pending orders (sell limit, buy limit, sell stop, buy stop) including Stop Loss & Take Profit levels (editable) with only one button click.
This EA can make order multi pending level / pending orders grid.

So, with this EA placing pending orders will be faster, more accurate and more efficient.


Main Purposes

  • Automation Pending orders grid style trading.
  • Automation of the process of placing the Pending Orders:
    • fast
    • accurate
    • efficient
  • Automation of close Orders / Pending Orders.
  • Manage orders like Delete Pending, Close All, Close buy only, Close sell only.
  • Avoiding unwanted triggering of Placing Pending, Stop Loss, Take Profit in case the broker's stop level is different than usual.
  • Make work easier and faster.


EA Input Parameters

  1. Lots - default is 0.01.
  2. Inc_Lots - to increase lot when placing more than one order, default is 0.01. If 0, lot does not increase.
  3. MaxOrder - max order per click button, default is 5.
  4. Distance - distance from the current price to place the first order, default is 15.
  5. StartPrice - input price value to place the first order, 0 = disable
  6. Step - distance between order to next order / next level, default is 20.
  7. TakeProfit - Take Profit level in units of the price chart, default is 10.
  8. Profit CloseAll (in money) - function to Close All Orders when hit target profit in money, 0 = disable
  9. StopLoss - Stop Loss level in units of the price chart, default is 0.
  10. Check Margin - if True, the EA will calculate margin required to using lots. If False, the EA will ignore calculation.
  11. UseTrailing - if True, Trailing will be activated. If False, Trailing is disabled.
  12. TrailingStart - the amount of points in profit for Trailing Stop to start working.
  13. TrailingStop - distance from the current price in points to set Trailing Stop (Stop Loss).
  14. MagicNumber - used to identify the orders made by this EA, default is 0.
  15. SC_Comment - comment made by this EA, you can input anything.
  16. Color1 - color of displayed info.
  17. Color2 - color of displayed info.


Reviews 3
919774
216
919774 2023.02.23 13:06 
 

love this product. super easy to use.

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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Multi LimitStop EA
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Multi LimitStop EA ( MT5 ) This EA is designed for automatic placing of pending orders (sell limit, buy limit, sell stop, buy stop) including Stop Loss & Take Profit levels (editable) with only one button click. This EA can make order multi pending level / pending orders grid. So, with this EA placing pending orders will be faster , accurate and  efficient . Main Purposes Automation Pending orders grid style trading. Automation of the process of placing the Pending Orders: fast accurate effic
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This EA (TRIAL VERSION) is designed for automatic placing of pending orders (sell limit, buy limit, sell stop, buy stop) including Stop Loss & Take Profit levels (editable) with only one button click. This EA can make order multi pending level / pending orders grid. So, with this EA placing pending orders will be faster, more accurate and more efficient. Main Purposes Automation Pending orders grid style trading. Automation of the process of placing the Pending Orders: fast accurate efficient A
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919774
216
919774 2023.02.23 13:06 
 

love this product. super easy to use.

Kelvyn Angelo Gonsalves
144
Kelvyn Angelo Gonsalves 2021.07.19 22:13 
 

Would love if you can update the EA with the buy and sell feature omg how can you forget that? But it working really sweet thanks

Luis Risueno Gomez
161
Luis Risueno Gomez 2017.09.24 13:43 
 

Lo he comprado y no me sale en el terminal y no puedo instalarlo.

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