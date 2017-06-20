MultiLimitStop EA

This EA is designed for automatic placing of pending orders (sell limit, buy limit, sell stop, buy stop) including Stop Loss & Take Profit levels (editable) with only one button click.

This EA can make order multi pending level / pending orders grid.

So, with this EA placing pending orders will be faster, more accurate and more efficient.





Main Purposes

Automation Pending orders grid style trading.

Automation of the process of placing the Pending Orders:

fast



accurate



efficient

Automation of close Orders / Pending Orders.

Manage orders like Delete Pending, Close All, Close buy only, Close sell only.

Avoiding unwanted triggering of Placing Pending, Stop Loss, Take Profit in case the broker's stop level is different than usual.

Make work easier and faster.





EA Input Parameters

Lots - default is 0.01. Inc_Lots - to increase lot when placing more than one order, default is 0.01. If 0, lot does not increase. MaxOrder - max order per click button, default is 5. Distance - distance from the current price to place the first order, default is 15. StartPrice - input price value to place the first order, 0 = disable

Step - distance between order to next order / next level, default is 20. TakeProfit - Take Profit level in units of the price chart, default is 10. Profit CloseAll (in money) - function to Close All Orders when hit target profit in money, 0 = disable

StopLoss - Stop Loss level in units of the price chart, default is 0. Check Margin - if True, the EA will calculate margin required to using lots. If False, the EA will ignore calculation. UseTrailing - if True, Trailing will be activated. If False, Trailing is disabled. TrailingStart - the amount of points in profit for Trailing Stop to start working. TrailingStop - distance from the current price in points to set Trailing Stop (Stop Loss). MagicNumber - used to identify the orders made by this EA, default is 0. SC_Comment - comment made by this EA, you can input anything. Color1 - color of displayed info. Color2 - color of displayed info.



