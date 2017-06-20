MultiLimitStop EA
- Utilities
-
Siti LatifahMql4 / Mql5 programmer (EA,Indicator,Scripts)
Experience in forex for 15 more years
- Version: 2.40
- Updated: 3 May 2023
- Activations: 7
This EA is designed for automatic placing of pending orders (sell limit, buy limit, sell stop, buy stop) including Stop Loss & Take Profit levels (editable) with only one button click.
This EA can make order multi pending level / pending orders grid.
So, with this EA placing pending orders will be faster, more accurate and more efficient.
Main Purposes
- Automation Pending orders grid style trading.
- Automation of the process of placing the Pending Orders:
- fast
- accurate
- efficient
- Automation of close Orders / Pending Orders.
- Manage orders like Delete Pending, Close All, Close buy only, Close sell only.
- Avoiding unwanted triggering of Placing Pending, Stop Loss, Take Profit in case the broker's stop level is different than usual.
- Make work easier and faster.
EA Input Parameters
- Lots - default is 0.01.
- Inc_Lots - to increase lot when placing more than one order, default is 0.01. If 0, lot does not increase.
- MaxOrder - max order per click button, default is 5.
- Distance - distance from the current price to place the first order, default is 15.
- StartPrice - input price value to place the first order, 0 = disable
- Step - distance between order to next order / next level, default is 20.
- TakeProfit - Take Profit level in units of the price chart, default is 10.
- Profit CloseAll (in money) - function to Close All Orders when hit target profit in money, 0 = disable
- StopLoss - Stop Loss level in units of the price chart, default is 0.
- Check Margin - if True, the EA will calculate margin required to using lots. If False, the EA will ignore calculation.
- UseTrailing - if True, Trailing will be activated. If False, Trailing is disabled.
- TrailingStart - the amount of points in profit for Trailing Stop to start working.
- TrailingStop - distance from the current price in points to set Trailing Stop (Stop Loss).
- MagicNumber - used to identify the orders made by this EA, default is 0.
- SC_Comment - comment made by this EA, you can input anything.
- Color1 - color of displayed info.
- Color2 - color of displayed info.
love this product. super easy to use.