TSMatrixStochasticPair

Indicator for currency strength trading, through the Stochastic indicator.

Intelligent algorithm for scalper and intraday traders.

The benefits you get:

Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates.

Works on forex, timeframe from M1 to D1.

Integrated pop-up, push notification and sound alerts.

Easy to use.

Parameters:

KPeriod: k_ stochastic parameter.

DPeriod: D_ stochastic parameter.

Slowing: stochastic parameter.

MA_Method: Stochastic moving average type.

Price_Field: Price value of the stochastic.

History Shift: reference bar 0 = current 1 = previous bar Etc.

Level_Up: level beyond which we are overbought.

Level Down: level beyond which we are oversold.

Template: name of the template to open.

Color: various colors to change according to your taste.

Allert_iperCV: It is possible to activate or deactivate the sound popup.

Trading tip:

The indicator can be placed on any timeframe, and it will indicate you in the Avg column which currency is overbought or oversold, compared to all other currencies, and in correspondence it will indicate which cross is most interesting to carry out your transaction, indicating even if is a buy or sell operation.



