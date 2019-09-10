TSMouseSL

Script to move the stoploss of your positions all on one level or just a stoploss of one of them.

Convenient and quick to use.

Just drag the script to a point in your template, at the price level you want, and the utility will ask you if you want to move all the stoplosses to that level, or move only one stoploss of a position.

Very useful when the positions are very near or the stoplosses are too near.

We would appreciate your feedback, so we can improve ourselves.

Good trading.


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Salvatore Labriola
Indicators
Useful indicator that incorporates two moving averages, for your favorite trading strategy. Moving averages are fully configurable, Period, Method, Color, Etc Just place it on your favorite timeframe. The benefits you get : Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates. Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to Monthly. Easy to use. Convenience for your trading.
FREE
TSMatrixStochasticPair
Salvatore Labriola
Indicators
TSMatrixStochasticPair Indicator for currency strength trading, through the Stochastic indicator. Intelligent algorithm for scalper and intraday traders.   The benefits you get: Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates. Works on forex, timeframe from M1 to D1. Integrated pop-up, push notification and sound alerts. Easy to use.     Parameters:         KPeriod: k_ stochastic parameter.         DPeriod: D_ stochastic parameter.         Slowing: stochastic parameter.         MA_Method:
TSScreenBowTie
Salvatore Labriola
Indicators
Expert for trading with the BowTie strategy. Intelligent algorithm for scalper and intraday traders. Multi time frame and multi currency panel.   The benefits you get: Easy-to-use panel that alerts you to crossings of moving averages, like strategy, on each currency. Possibility to choose your favorite crosses. Possibility to choose to activate only the preferred time frames. Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates. Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M5 to D1. Integrated pop-up
TSScreenCrossMovAvg
Salvatore Labriola
Indicators
indicator for trading with the strategy with two moving averages. Intelligent algorithm for scalper and intraday traders. Multi time frame and multi currency panel.   The benefits you get :   Easy to use panel that alerts you to crossings of moving averages, as per strategy, on each currency. Possibility to choose your favorite crosses. Possibility to choose to activate only the preferred time frames. Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates. Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M
TSDeleteAllObject
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
Script utility to clean up your template from every object. Convenient and quick to use. Just drag the script onto your template and it will be cleaned of all visible and non-visible objects present. Very useful for objects that cannot be eliminated simply by writing or shapes, etc. We would appreciate your feedback, so we can better ourselves. Happy Trading. 
FREE
TSReduceExposition
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
Script to reduce the exposure of your operations on the chart. Convenient and quick to use. Just drag the script to a point in your template, and in the input values you will be able to modify several variables to reduce the exposures. We would appreciate your feedback, so we can improve ourselves. Good trading.   Parameters: FilterTrade = All; All positions or only the buy or only the sells. Only_Profit = True; Only those in profit if true, in false it applies to all positions. Reduce_Perc = 50
TSScreenIchimoku
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
Panel designed for ichimoku traders. Intelligent algorithm that reveals signals over multiple time frames and multiple currency crosses.   The benefits you get :   Significantly lightens the signal search analysis. Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates. Works on forex, CFD, Crypto and stocks, time frames from M5 to W1. Integrated pop-up, push notification and sound alerts. Easy to use. Parameters : Number_Instrument = 10; Number of instruments displayed Tenkan = 9; Kijun = 26;
TSMouseTP
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
Script to move the Takeprofit of your positions all on one level, or just a Takeprofit of one of them. Convenient and quick to use. Just drag the script to a point in your template, at the price level you want, and the utility will ask you if you want to move all the Takeprofits to that level, or just move one Takeprofit of a position. Very useful when the positions are very close or the Takeprofits are too close. We would appreciate your feedback, so we can improve ourselves. Good trading.
TsMonitorPosition
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
Utility, which displays all your market positions.   Analyze: The clear exposure of each currency. Total orders Total lots Profit and loss for every cross. Percentage reduction of positions. Closing of the entire basket, or closing only positive or negative positions. Etc.   The benefits you get:             Each button will open a pop up to inform you of its usefulness             Works on forex and CFD.             Easy to use. Parameters Template = Default.tpl; possibility to open your favor
TSMonitorLevel
Salvatore Labriola
Indicators
Indicator, which draws supports and resistances. Algorithm that calculates the entry zone of the position and the possible target.   The benefits you get: Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates. Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to Weekly. Integrated pop-up, push notification and sound alerts. Easy to use. Parameters: SENSIBILITY = indicates the importance of levels, we recommend a minimum value of 1.0 PERIOD_BAR = indicates how many bars are considered for volatility, w
TSTrendLineSymbol
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
Utility, which draws buy or sell trendlines, which can also become support or resistances able to close any position on the screen Algorithm that calculates the gain of the position, at the touch closure of the line.   The benefits you get: Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to Weekly. Easy to use screen control panel. Audible warning messages at the touch of the line. Easy to use.
TSScreenBreakLevel
Salvatore Labriola
Indicators
Indicator, which draws supports and resistances that have been broken. Intelligent algorithm for scalper and intraday traders. Multi time frame and multi currency panel.   The benefits you get Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates. Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M5 to Daily. Integrated pop-up, push notification and sound alerts.            Easy to use.   Parameters input int Number_Instrument = 10; Number of crosses present in your panel SENSIBILITY = 1; indicates the imp
TsTriangularHedge
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
The utility allows you to open, monitor and manage open positions on the forex market and only on instruments in which it is possible to create triangulations or those instruments that share the same currency in the numerator or denominator: ex: EURSUSD --- GBPUSD --- EURGBP The help of operational lines and valuable information on the panel allow the trader to manage trades more easily. Recommended for novice and experienced traders. External variables CrossSymbol = choose the cross on which
TSInfoKit
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
This Utility is a test for creating objects on the graph . Drag it on any graph and follow the instructions! Any questions about work program send me mail : info@tradingsolution.it In future I will add more information with new version for now it provides account information: AccountNumber AccountName AccountCurrency AccountCompany Server Account Leverage Stop Out level Balance Equity Margin Free Margin
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