TSScreenBreakLevel

Indicator, which draws supports and resistances that have been broken.

Intelligent algorithm for scalper and intraday traders.

Multi time frame and multi currency panel.

The benefits you get

Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates.

Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M5 to Daily.

Integrated pop-up, push notification and sound alerts.

Easy to use.

Parameters

input int Number_Instrument = 10; Number of crosses present in your panel

SENSIBILITY = 1; indicates the importance of levels, we recommend a minimum value of 1.0

PERIOD_BAR = 10; indicates how many bars are considered for volatility, we recommend a minimum value of 2

input bool ViewM5 = true; activation or deactivation of selected timeframe

input bool ViewM15 = true;

input bool ViewM30 = true;

input bool ViewH1 = true;

input bool ViewH4 = true;

input bool ViewD1 = true;

input bool Absolute_Min_Max = true; Construction support or resistance point

input bool View_Level_Break = true; possible to deactivate the breaking line

input bool AlertbyPopUp = false; popup activation



