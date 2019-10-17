TSMonitorLevel

Indicator, which draws supports and resistances.

Algorithm that calculates the entry zone of the position and the possible target.

 

The benefits you get:

Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates.

Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to Weekly.

Integrated pop-up, push notification and sound alerts.

Easy to use.


Parameters:

SENSIBILITY = indicates the importance of levels, we recommend a minimum value of 1.0

PERIOD_BAR = indicates how many bars are considered for volatility, we recommend a minimum value of 2

ABSOLUTE_MIN_MAX = true; possibility to vary support positioning and resistance

VIEW_PREV_LEVEL = false; activate the previous support or resistance extension

ALERT_BREAK = false; pop up alert

VIEW_TARGET_ZONE = true; Draw possible target zones

VIEW_ENTRY_ZONE = false; Draw possible entry area


