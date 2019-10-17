TSMonitorLevel
- Indicators
- Salvatore Labriola
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 12 June 2020
- Activations: 5
Indicator, which draws supports and resistances.
Algorithm that calculates the entry zone of the position and the possible target.
The benefits you get:
Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates.
Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to Weekly.
Integrated pop-up, push notification and sound alerts.
Easy to use.
Parameters:
SENSIBILITY = indicates the importance of levels, we recommend a minimum value of 1.0
PERIOD_BAR = indicates how many bars are considered for volatility, we recommend a minimum value of 2
ABSOLUTE_MIN_MAX = true; possibility to vary support positioning and resistance
VIEW_PREV_LEVEL = false; activate the previous support or resistance extension
ALERT_BREAK = false; pop up alert
VIEW_TARGET_ZONE = true; Draw possible target zones
VIEW_ENTRY_ZONE = false; Draw possible entry area