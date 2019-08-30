TSScreenBowTie

Expert for trading with the BowTie strategy.

Intelligent algorithm for scalper and intraday traders.

Multi time frame and multi currency panel.

The benefits you get:

Easy-to-use panel that alerts you to crossings of moving averages, like strategy, on each currency.

Possibility to choose your favorite crosses.

Possibility to choose to activate only the preferred time frames.

Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates.

Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M5 to D1.

Integrated pop-up, push notification and sound alerts.

Entry Strategies, integrated on retracements, for scalping and intraday.

Each key is interactive.

Various visual signals.

Easy to use.

Parameters:

Number_Instrument = 36; number of currencies to be displayed.

the first 36 Instrument of the watchlist

ViewM5 = true; a ctivation or deactivation of timeframe.

ViewM15 = true; activation or deactivation of timeframe.

ViewM30 = true; activation or deactivation of timeframe.

ViewH1 = true; activation or deactivation of timeframe.

ViewH4 = true; activation or deactivation of timeframe.

ViewD1 = true; activation or deactivation of timeframe.

Setup_Pullback = true; pullback detection activation with the price that intersects moving average

View_Level_Entry = true; input line activation

AlertbyPopUp = false; activation or deactivation of sound popup alert

Template = "Default.tpl"; enter the name of your favorite template, to see it by pressing the reference cross button.



