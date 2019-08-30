TSScreenBowTie

Expert for trading with the BowTie strategy.

Intelligent algorithm for scalper and intraday traders.

Multi time frame and multi currency panel.

 

The benefits you get:

Easy-to-use panel that alerts you to crossings of moving averages, like strategy, on each currency.

Possibility to choose your favorite crosses.

Possibility to choose to activate only the preferred time frames.

Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates.

Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M5 to D1.

Integrated pop-up, push notification and sound alerts.

Entry Strategies, integrated on retracements, for scalping and intraday.

Each key is interactive.

Various visual signals.

Easy to use.

 

Parameters:

Number_Instrument = 36;  number of currencies to be displayed.
the first 36 Instrument of the watchlist

ViewM5 = true; a ctivation or deactivation of timeframe.

ViewM15 = true;  activation or deactivation of timeframe.

ViewM30 = true;  activation or deactivation of timeframe.

ViewH1 = true;  activation or deactivation of timeframe.

ViewH4 = true;  activation or deactivation of timeframe.

ViewD1 = true;  activation or deactivation of timeframe.

Setup_Pullback = true;  pullback detection activation with the price that intersects moving average

View_Level_Entry = true;  input line activation

AlertbyPopUp = false;  activation or deactivation of sound popup alert

Template = "Default.tpl"; enter the name of your favorite template, to see it by pressing the reference cross button.


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The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
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