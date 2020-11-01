Moving Average Auto Trading Panel

Expert Advisor to Automatically Trade Moving Averages price breakouts & retests . 

Complete trading solution with automated Entry , Take Profit , partial profit , Stoploss and also auto breakeven where SL is moved to Entry once tp1 / first target is reached ,


Moving averages are used to identify trends and confirm reversals ,
 They are effective in all time frames . from 1 min scalping to 4hr or Daily charts swings , 
With MA Trade Panel EA we can automatically buy / sell when price breaks above or below MA or on retests of MA . 


For More information : visit : https://www.noemotionfx.com/ma-trading-panel   




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Panel designed for ichimoku traders. Intelligent algorithm that reveals signals over multiple time frames and multiple currency crosses.   The benefits you get :   Significantly lightens the signal search analysis. Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates. Works on forex, CFD, Crypto and stocks, time frames from M5 to W1. Integrated pop-up, push notification and sound alerts. Easy to use. Parameters : Number_Instrument = 10; Number of instruments displayed Tenkan = 9; Kijun = 26;
TI Opti Pro
Nauris Zukas
Utilities
Automatic enumeration of input parameters of the TrendImprovement Pro indicator to find the optimal combination. Description. A powerful tool for testing the input parameters for the TrendImprovement Pro indicator will allow you to quickly find the most profitable options for the input parameters. Settings DateOrBars – switch for using time or number of bars;  MaxBars - the maximum number of bars for calculation; StartHistory - indicator start time; BEGINNING - the initial historical data (In-S
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