TSDeleteAllObject
- Utilities
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Salvatore LabriolaSalvatore Labriola
Professional Trader & Programmer
Mailto : info@tradingsolution.it
Skype: trading.solution
Discord : Salab#4972
Telegram : https://t.me/salab76
- Version: 1.0
Script utility to clean up your template from every object.
Convenient and quick to use.
Just drag the script onto your template and it will be cleaned of all visible and non-visible objects present.
Very useful for objects that cannot be eliminated simply by writing or shapes, etc.
We would appreciate your feedback, so we can better ourselves.
Happy Trading.
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