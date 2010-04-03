TSMarketPrice

Indicator that displays the current price and the percentage of loss or gain, compared to the previous day.





The benefits you get:

Possibility to choose your favorite crosses.

Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates.

Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to monthly.

Easy to use.





Parameters:

FontSize = 20; font size

FontType = "Tahoma"; character type

Angle = Bottom_Right; angle view (top right .. top left sect ..)

Show_Price = true; view the Bid

Show_Var = true; see the difference% compared to yesterday's price