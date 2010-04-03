TSMarketPrice
- Indicators
-
Salvatore LabriolaSalvatore Labriola
Professional Trader & Programmer
Mailto : info@tradingsolution.it
Skype: trading.solution
Discord : Salab#4972
Telegram : https://t.me/salab76
- Version: 1.0
Indicator that displays the current price and the percentage of loss or gain, compared to the previous day.
The benefits you get:
Possibility to choose your favorite crosses.
Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates.
Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to monthly.
Easy to use.
Parameters:
FontSize = 20; font size
FontType = "Tahoma"; character type
Angle = Bottom_Right; angle view (top right .. top left sect ..)
Show_Price = true; view the Bid
Show_Var = true; see the difference% compared to yesterday's price