TsMonitorPosition

TSMouseSL Salvatore Labriola Utilities

Script to move the stoploss of your positions all on one level or just a stoploss of one of them. Convenient and quick to use. Just drag the script to a point in your template, at the price level you want, and the utility will ask you if you want to move all the stoplosses to that level, or move only one stoploss of a position. Very useful when the positions are very near or the stoplosses are too near. We would appreciate your feedback, so we can improve ourselves. Good trading.