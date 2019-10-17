TsMonitorPosition
- Utilities
- Salvatore Labriola
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 26 January 2022
- Activations: 5
Utility, which displays all your market positions.
Analyze:
The clear exposure of each currency.
Total orders
Total lots
Profit and loss for every cross.
Percentage reduction of positions.
Closing of the entire basket, or closing only positive or negative positions.
Etc.
The benefits you get:
Each button will open a pop up to inform you of its usefulness
Works on forex and CFD.
Easy to use.
Parameters
Template = Default.tpl; possibility to open your favorite template.
PercentDecreaseExposition = 50.0; percentage reduction in exposure.
Margin_Bep = 1; margin pip for breakeven.