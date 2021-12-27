TSReduceExposition

Script to reduce the exposure of your operations on the chart.

Convenient and quick to use.

Just drag the script to a point in your template, and in the input values you will be able to modify several variables to reduce the exposures.

We would appreciate your feedback, so we can improve ourselves.

Good trading.

Parameters:

FilterTrade = All; All positions or only the buy or only the sells.

Only_Profit = True; Only those in profit if true, in false it applies to all positions.

Reduce_Perc = 50; percentage reduction



