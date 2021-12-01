FORTS Open Interest

This is an open interest indicator for the Russian FORTS futures market. Now, you can receive data on the open interest in real time in МТ5 terminal. This allows you to develop brand new trading strategies or considerably improve the existing ones.

The data on the open interest is received from the database (text CSV or binary one at user's discretion). Thus, upon completion of a trading session and disabling the terminal (or PC), the data is saved and uploaded to the chart when the terminal is re-launched.

You can use FORTS All Saver or any other utility that saves data in the same format to receive the open interest database.

Open interest value is displayed as candles, where Open is the value at the beginning of the current timeframe's bar, High/Low - high/low value and Close - the value at the moment the bar is closed (and a new one is opened). The minimum allowable timeframe is М1 (one minute). Thus, you can see the changes of the open interest inside the bar and examine its dynamics in comparison with the neighboring bars.

Parameters

Use CSV-file : Yes - the history is taken from a CSV file; No - the history is taken from a binary file. Naturally, the file must be available in the terminal directory.

Use Common Directory : Yes - use common directory to store history database (for all terminals); No - each МТ5 terminal installed in the system saves data in its own directory: " MQL5/Files/OpenInterest ".

File Name Prefix - prefix for forming the file name. The file name is formed from the prefix, symbol name and extension (CSV or BIN). For example: " OpenInterest -GAZR-6.14.CSV ". If an empty line is set as a prefix, the default 'OpenInterest' prefix is used.

History Show Period - history period displayed on the chart. It can be set from one day (trading day) to one year and does not depend on the chart's timeframe. Of course, the history should be physically present in the user PC's appropriate directory.

Chart Color Schema - indicator's color scheme. It can be selected from the list - dark colors, light colors, white on black and black on white.

Show Values on Chart - show/hide the current Open/High/Low/Close values as digits in the indicator window.

Proposal for interested users: