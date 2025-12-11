Tick Volume Indicator

The TickVolume  is an advanced Order Flow & Volume Analysis tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to track real-time tick dominance between buyers and sellers. It translates raw tick volume into an intuitive and actionable visualization, highlighting strength, weakness, velocity, and absorption zones through multiple dynamic histogram layers.

✨ Exclusive Features and Advanced Technology

  • Multi-Layer Dominance Tracking:

    • Strength & Weakness: Variable thickness histogram (Thick bars for Strong dominance and Thin bars for Weak moves).

    • Integrated Fade System: Captures the continuity of pressure. The bar size and color can persist (fade out) even after the initial high-volume bar, indicating sustained aggression in the order flow.

  • Velocity Component (Speed Overlay):

    • New in v4.5. Identifies when tick volume significantly exceeds the dynamic median, signaling acceleration and potential breakouts with two separate layers (Bull Speed and Bear Speed).

  • Dynamic Volume Median (Gold Line):

    • Establishes an adaptive baseline for tick volume, allowing traders to evaluate the current volume against the recent market average.

  • Absorption/Equilibrium Detection (Gray):

    • Signals phases of consolidation or absorption where the price may be stalling, despite underlying high volume.

  • Smart and Customizable Alerts:

    • Visual and sound notifications triggered when the Tick Speed exceeds a user-defined alert threshold ( alertThreshold ), warning of potential exhaustion or movement acceleration.

📊 How to Interpret on the Chart

Layer (Color) Market State Implications (Suggested Use)
Dark Blue (Strong) Strong Bullish Dominance High buying aggression in the order flow. Potential continuation or start of an uptrend.
Fire Brick Red (Strong) Strong Bearish Dominance High selling aggression in the order flow. Potential continuation or start of a downtrend.
Light Blue (Weak) Weak Bullish Dominance Uptrend movement with low volume engagement. Warning for potential reversal or pause.
Light Red (Weak) Weak Bearish Dominance Downtrend movement with low volume engagement. Warning for potential reversal or pause.
Blue/Red (Speed) Acceleration/Excess Ticks Tick volume significantly above the median. Signals a climax or breakout confirmation.
Gray (Absorption) Absorption/Equilibrium Pause with volume. Key indicator that aggression is being absorbed by large players.
Gold Line (Median) Volume Baseline Reference to determine if the current volume is High or Low.


