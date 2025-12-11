Tick Volume Indicator
- Indicators
- Thiago Pereira Pinho
- Version: 5.3
- Updated: 11 December 2025
- Activations: 20
The TickVolume is an advanced Order Flow & Volume Analysis tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to track real-time tick dominance between buyers and sellers. It translates raw tick volume into an intuitive and actionable visualization, highlighting strength, weakness, velocity, and absorption zones through multiple dynamic histogram layers.
✨ Exclusive Features and Advanced Technology
-
Multi-Layer Dominance Tracking:
-
Strength & Weakness: Variable thickness histogram (Thick bars for Strong dominance and Thin bars for Weak moves).
-
Integrated Fade System: Captures the continuity of pressure. The bar size and color can persist (fade out) even after the initial high-volume bar, indicating sustained aggression in the order flow.
-
-
Velocity Component (Speed Overlay):
-
New in v4.5. Identifies when tick volume significantly exceeds the dynamic median, signaling acceleration and potential breakouts with two separate layers (Bull Speed and Bear Speed).
-
-
Dynamic Volume Median (Gold Line):
-
Establishes an adaptive baseline for tick volume, allowing traders to evaluate the current volume against the recent market average.
-
-
Absorption/Equilibrium Detection (Gray):
-
Signals phases of consolidation or absorption where the price may be stalling, despite underlying high volume.
-
-
Smart and Customizable Alerts:
-
Visual and sound notifications triggered when the Tick Speed exceeds a user-defined alert threshold ( alertThreshold ), warning of potential exhaustion or movement acceleration.
-
📊 How to Interpret on the Chart
|Layer (Color)
|Market State
|Implications (Suggested Use)
|Dark Blue (Strong)
|Strong Bullish Dominance
|High buying aggression in the order flow. Potential continuation or start of an uptrend.
|Fire Brick Red (Strong)
|Strong Bearish Dominance
|High selling aggression in the order flow. Potential continuation or start of a downtrend.
|Light Blue (Weak)
|Weak Bullish Dominance
|Uptrend movement with low volume engagement. Warning for potential reversal or pause.
|Light Red (Weak)
|Weak Bearish Dominance
|Downtrend movement with low volume engagement. Warning for potential reversal or pause.
|Blue/Red (Speed)
|Acceleration/Excess Ticks
|Tick volume significantly above the median. Signals a climax or breakout confirmation.
|Gray (Absorption)
|Absorption/Equilibrium
|Pause with volume. Key indicator that aggression is being absorbed by large players.
|Gold Line (Median)
|Volume Baseline
|Reference to determine if the current volume is High or Low.